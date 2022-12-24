Read full article on original website
Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comic-Inspired Costume This Week
While there are a lot of questions about the future of Marvel's Avengers, developer Crystal Dynamics continues to add a steady stream of new costumes. Many of these are directly inspired by the comics, and the game has done a great job digging through back issues to find unique looks for the game's playable characters. This week, the game will add another new costume, this one for the Clint Barton version of Hawkeye. The costume in question is based on the Earth-666 version of Hawkeye, which first appeared in 2012's Secret Avengers #33. This version makes Hawkeye look like... an actual hawk!
Deadpool 3 Fan Art Turns Channing Tatum Into Gambit for MCU Debut
Ryan Reynolds is hard at work with Marvel Studios to bring Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and they have a few surprises in store for us. Deadpool 3 is set to bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and is rumored to feature Loki's Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) and Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson). But there's another actor / character that's rumored to make his debut in the sequel. Channing Tatum is rumored to make an appearance as Gambit years after being cast in the role. People have been wondering what his interpretation of the character would look like, and now one fan has created a cool design that shows how he could look as the iconic X-Men member.
Ant-Man 3 Star Reveals Kang's Goal for the Marvel Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe spent the better part of the decade building up to the arrival of Josh Brolin's Thanos, a character that has now been reduced to atoms by the Stark Infinity Gauntlet. Now as the franchise prepares to move into Phase 5 and beyond, the next Big Bad will soon arrive in the form of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. According to Majors himself, he hopes the villain is as human as possible so that he's relatable to the millions of people that will be seeing the movies he appears in.
Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist
Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
National Treasure Star Reveals They Were Reluctant to Appear in Edge of History
Reports of a National Treasure TV series for Disney+ initially excited fans of the franchise, though when it was revealed that it would focus on an all-new group of characters from those featured in the movies, viewers were a bit hesitant about the project, with even franchise star Justin Bartha reluctant about the prospect. When the opportunity came for Bartha himself to deliver a cameo in National Treasure: Edge of History, he was even reluctant about getting involved, though he overcame that reluctance and reprised his role of Riley for the latest episode of the series, with him now able to enjoy the series with his family, which he can't say about all of the projects he takes part in. New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History premiere on Disney+ on Wednesdays.
Former The Flash Star Jesse L. Martin's New Series The Irrational Gets Picked Up by NBC
NBC is picking up The Irrational featuring The Flash star Jesse L. Martin. The Law & Order actor was cast way earlier this year in April, but things have begun to crystallize with the series according to The Hollywood Reporter. As of right now, NBC is determining whether or not to air The Irrational at the tail end of this season or to hold until mid 2023. It will be interesting to see how people take to the professor's character and a look into how so many individuals make decisions. Add in a dash of high-stakes cases and you have the recipe for quite a "case of the week" program for the network. Travina Springer is also along with Maahra Hill. Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi are also set to star In the show. The Irrational joins Quantum Leap and Found as the dramas to make it through the 2022 development cycle. Check out the synopsis for executive producer Arika Mittman's show right here.
Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.
The Return of Superman's Secret Identity Leads to the Death of a Major DC Character
Superman and Jonathan Kent's secret identities have been restored... but at the cost of another character's life. DC has some big plans for its Superman line of comics, starting with today's release of Action Comics #1050. With the Man of Steel back on Earth after his adventures on Mongul's Warworld, Clark Kent can now fight alongside his son Jon Kent, who took up the Superman mantle in his father's stead. Part of DC's Superman relaunch involves giving Clark and Jon Kent their secret identities back, and a preview of Action Comics #1050 teased how Lex Luthor and Manchester Black may have a role in it happening.
Dragon Ball: How Did the Anime's CG Design Come to Be?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made the leap from traditional 2-D animation, which the Shonen franchise has used in the entirety of its history, to CG animation, leaving many nervous about the decision. Luckily, the movie was able to excel expectations and has become the most successful film in the series to date. Recently, a producer on the film went into detail when it came to how the decision was made when it came to this risky venture for the return of the Red Ribbon Army.
Willow Showrunner Details Fake Movie Sequel That Inspired Episode 6
The sixth episode of Willow, "Prisoners of Skellin," was released on Disney+ today and featured the long-awaited debut of Christian Slater. Sadly, the new series does not feature Val Kilmer as Madmartigen, but his presence is felt throughout the show. In fact, the new episode sees Madmartigan's daughter Kit (Ruby Cruz) and his old pal Willow (Warwick Davis) getting catapulted and taken to an underground mine prison where they encounter Slater's character, Allagash, who has a history with Madmartigan. After initially pretending to be Kilmer's iconic character, Allagash reveals he fought alongside Madmartigen years before. During a recent interview with io9, showrunner Jonathan Kasdan details his idea of a Willow movie sequel starring Kilmer and Slater that never actually happened.
James Cameron Teases Bad News for Future Avatar Sequels
20th Century Studios has finally released the highly-anticipated sequel to 2009's blockbuster hit Avatar, and it is an absolute hit. Avatar: The Way of Water has already won big with critics and fans alike getting a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an A CinemaScore. It's also making bank at the box office, as it recently crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and it looks like the third film might be safe after director James Cameron's recent comments. Cameron has been in high spirits during the press run for The Way of Water, but now it seems that he may have hinted at some possible bad news for the future of the franchise. During a recent interview with The Wrap, the director revealed that the Avatar sequels may be released a lot slower than fans expected.
Black Panther 2 Gave Shuri One of the MCU's Best Character Arcs
It has been nearly two months since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters, bringing an emotional and poignant culmination to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The project was filled with absolutely no shortage of surprises, from the inspired recontextualizing of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and his history, to how the film handled the real-life passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman. In and amongst all of that was an unexpected, but welcomed, addition to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — the journey of Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), who channeled her grief over the loss of her brother T'Challa (Boseman) — and, eventually, her mother Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) — into becoming the new Black Panther.
Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 12/28/2022
Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, AfterShock, and more.
The 2022 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Male Character
It's that time of year again when the ComicBook.com staff votes on their favorite movies, shows, comics, games, and more from the year. 2022 was a big one, but each category can only have one winner. This year, the ComicBook team voted on the Best Male Character of 2022, and there was some stiff competition. The contenders were Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, the role played by Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. This marked the first time in 36 years that Cruise took on the part. Another contender was Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange, a role Benedict Cumberbatch played yet again in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Cumberbatch made his debut as the character back in 2016 and has appeared in multiple MCU films ever since. Our list of nominees also featured Teth Adam/Black Adam, the DC character Dwayne Johnson waited 15 years to play in Black Adam. The line-up also included Nick Cage, the role Nicolas Cage was quite literally born to play in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and finally, Bruce Wayne/Batman, the iconic hero that Robert Pattinson portrayed in Matt Reeves' The Batman.
Hugh Jackman Confirms When Deadpool 3 Takes Place in Comparison to Logan, Reveals James Mangold's Reaction
Earlier this year, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman nearly broke the internet with the revelation that Jackman would reprise his iconic role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3, something that most Marvel fans thought they'd never see and not just because Jackman had been pretty adamant that he wasn't returning to the role. After all, 2017's Logan saw a pretty definitive end for Wolverine so the idea of the character's return left a lot of questions for fans about how exactly the character and Jackman would return. Now, Jackman is opening up about his return to the role and confirms when Deadpool 3 takes places in the general timeline — and reveals Logan filmmaker James Mangold's reaction to it as well.
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Highlights Old And Young Gon
Hunter x Hunter made a shocking return this year, with creator Yoshihiro Togashi returning to the world of hunters via new chapters of the manga that fans had been waiting to read for years. Unfortunately, due to Togashi's continued health issues, the series is once again going on hiatus, but that fact isn't stopping hunter fans from taking the opportunity to praise the series via their own unique works of art. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to unite both Gon's young and ultimate forms in one breathtaking video.
Dragon Ball Super Reveals How Goku and Vegeta are Doing After Losing to Frieza
Dragon Ball Super fans were left on a major cliffhanger for the last few months after Goku and Vegeta took a major loss to Frieza and his powerful new form, and the newest chapter of the series has provided a much needed update on the fighters after that surprise. The Granolah the Survivor arc came to an end with the shocking reveal that Frieza had actually become the real strongest fighter in the universe thanks to some training in a Hyperbolic Time Chamber, and he had unlocked a godlike new form that easily took out Goku and Vegeta with a single blow as a result of his efforts.
The Rock Further Fuels MCU Rumors By Sharing Birthday Tribute to Stan Lee
The Rock has been having a pretty eventful last few months after the unsuccessful release of his latest blockbuster, Black Adam. The film was released to abysmal reviews and did very poorly at the box office, even though those behind the scenes of the film would argue otherwise. The Rock would remain fairly silent on Twitter due to Warner Bros. Discovery is planning a course correction for DC Studios and has hired James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of the company. He would then break his silence on the changes and announce his exit as Black Adam, changing the hierarchy of the DC Universe. Now, The Rock is adding fuel to the fire that he will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He recently made a post on Twitter that celebrated the birthday of Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee's birthday. You can check out the post below.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Director Confirms Cassie Lang's Age in the Film
In Avengers: Endgame, audiences witnessed how Paul Rudd's Scott Lang had become trapped in the Quantum Realm when Thanos wiped out half of the living universe, and when he returned, five years had passed. This meant that when he reunited with his daughter Cassie, she was much older, though all of the narrative threads of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have left audiences a bit perplexed by her age heading into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with director Peyton Reed confirming Cassie, played by Kathryn Newton, is 18 in the upcoming film. With how much time Scott lost in the Quantum Realm, Reed detailed how the passage of time and family connections play an integral component of the sequel. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lands in theaters on February 17, 2023.
Shang-Chi Has Officially Accepted His MCU Destiny
Shang-Chi is tied to the mysterious Ten Rings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and has now become associated with them in the comics as well. Simu Liu played the Marvel hero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Marvel launched new volumes of Shang-Chi comics by writer Gene Luen Yang. The comics have featured Shang-Chi reluctantly becoming the master of the Ten Rings, with the Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings limited series introducing the Game of Rings. The tournament has come down to its final three participants, and the winner will become the true wielder of the Ten Rings.
