fox10phoenix.com
Winter weather is welcome news for some Arizona businesses, but not others
This cool, wet weather is great for some Arizona businesses, but not so much for others. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett has more on how Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek and Ski Pro are handling the moisture.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Arizona recount results expected Dec. 29
Recount results from the November election in Arizona should be finished by Dec. 29. In all, two statewide races were subjected to a recount: the Attorney General and the Superintendent of Public Instruction. State Legislative District 13 in Maricopa County was also subjected to a recount.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona polygamous leader: Arraignment hearing held in federal court
A hearing was held in downtown Phoenix on Dec. 28 for Samuel Bateman, a 46-year-old self-proclaimed prophet who's accused of having at least 20 wives -- most of them being child brides. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Bateman in August after they say several underaged girls were found inside a trailer during a traffic stop near Flagstaff.
fox10phoenix.com
Missouri woman tracks down, kills alleged carjackers at gas station
Police arrested a Missouri woman after she tracked down her stolen car and killed two men outside a gas station for the alleged theft. Demesha Coleman, 35, was charged Thursday with two counts of murder, one count of assault and three counts of armed criminal action after shooting and killing Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49.
