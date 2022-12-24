A hearing was held in downtown Phoenix on Dec. 28 for Samuel Bateman, a 46-year-old self-proclaimed prophet who's accused of having at least 20 wives -- most of them being child brides. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Bateman in August after they say several underaged girls were found inside a trailer during a traffic stop near Flagstaff.

