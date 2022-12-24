Read full article on original website
Broken water line damages Amarillo Globe-News Center for Performing Arts, moving one event
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A broken water line at the Amarillo Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts (GNCPA) has caused damage to the facility and will result in one event being moved to the Amarillo Civic Center auditorium. On Christmas Eve, a water line on the fire suppression system...
Two Texas panhandle colleges, two school districts getting grants for CTE programs
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Governor Greg Abbott announced 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling over $54 million have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools across the state. The grants will be...
RRC launches investigation into Atmos Energy service problems following Abbott's request
AUSTIN, Texas — The Railroad Commission of Texas says it has launched an investigation on the "performance" of Atmos Energy during last week's arctic blast following a request by the governor. In a press release, the Mid-Texas Division's gas distribution system said it "issued a request to Atmos Energy...
Texas non-profit wants your help to bring the Mexican Wolf back home
The Mexican Wolf once ranged across much of West Texas, but its population has fallen in recent years. A new non-profit is hoping to fix that issue.
Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See
It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
LGBTQ+ friendly clothing store in Amarillo targeted by vandals
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An LGBTQ+ friendly clothing store in Amarillo was targeted by vandals. Someone white washed an outside wall and broke a glass door overnight at After Life Clothier Haus. Dominique Segovia said she discovered the vandalism when she opened the store Wednesday. Segovia said the wall...
3rd person dies from Dec. 10 house fire in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said the third person has died from injuries received from a house fire on Dec. 10. On Dec. 10, Amarillo Fire Department were called out to a house fire in the area of North Fairfield Street and Northeast 16th Avenue. Three people were in the...
Officials respond to reported grass fire along I-40 in Carson County
Update: (1:10 p.m.) Officials with TxDOT’s Amarillo division announced on Twitter that I-40 has reopened at mile marker 84 in Carson County, after traffic was previously detoured westbound to BI-40D. Update: (1 p.m.) According to MyHighPlains.com staff at the scene, one lane on I-40 in each direction has been opened near the Carson County line. […]
Boomtown: Unprecedented growth continued in Central Texas in 2022
It was a busy year for growth across Central Texas. From business additions to soaring home prices and even a "cyber rodeo," our area was booming in 2022.
Ashe Juniper a big contributor to cedar fever
Concentrations of this type of pollen are at its worst for Central Texas when there is a south/southwest wind because the winds carry the pollen directly into Central Texas.
Texas Hits Major Population Milestone
The state has crossed a new population threshold thanks to migration to the state from other parts of the country.
Tom Scherlen to Run for Amarillo City Council
Local businessman Tom Scherlen has filed his treasurer appointment paperwork to run for Place 3 on the Amarillo City Council next year. Scherlen, the former CEO of Austin Hose and the current president of the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association Board of Directors, is running to replace City Councilman Eddy Sauer in 2023. Sauer has announced that he will not seek re-election next year.
4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!
Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
In the West Texas oil patch, a boom in drilling has led to a growing number of earthquakes
In the past few weeks, the West Texas oil patch has been rocked by two 5.4 magnitude earthquakes that were among the largest in the state’s recorded history. People reported feeling the quakes hours away in big cities. In November, one of the quakes hit near the small town...
Texas National Guard installs 2 miles of fencing in El Paso area, more to come
The Texas National Guard has installed over two miles of fencing since the first feet of border fencing went up in the El Paso area last week. That’s according to a Texas National Guard spokesperson, who said Monday that more fencing is expected to be installed. As of Monday,...
Forest Service soliciting applications for two $50,000 grants to promote healthy trees, forests
The Texas A&M Forest Service is soliciting applications for a pair of $50,000 grants to promote healthy trees and forests. The agency’s Community Forestry Grants Program seeks to fund community forestry-focused projects in two areas: climate resiliency and community equity. To be eligible, applicants must be public or non-profit...
Record Busters?
, , , , I don’t know what your holiday wish list looks like this year, but here’s hoping all you big bass buffs out there reel in a heavyweight too chubby for Santa to stuff in his fluffy red bag of goodies. Hopefully, somebody will get lucky and catch a new state record. Super-sized largemouths are always females. Most will be nearing peak weight over the next month or so as the spawning season draws near. Experts say a mature female bass with eggswollen ovaries may weigh 10 percent more than it will without. Factor in a healthy breakfast and a...
1 hospitalized in downtown wreck
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Amarillo on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at about 4:23 p.m. in the 800 block of Buchanan Street. ABC 7 crews on the scene said the vehicle hit a tree and emergency crews spent 10...
East Texans Who Want Reliable Internet Need to Take Action Now
I've never been a huge fan of that cliche. I don't like to complain because it just seems to be a negative thing to do, and I like to be an optimist. However, sometimes, letting your grievances be known is the smart play, and that is exactly the case when it comes to getting reliable broadband service to your rural location.
Central Texans speak up after a weekend with no water and no explanation
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans are sharing their stories of water woes over Christmas weekend. Last week, KVUE shared tenant rights and violations and heard from many viewers who had their water turned off with no explanation. Sophia Martinez's son, daughters and grandchild came from different states and cities...
