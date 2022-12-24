ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Two Texas panhandle colleges, two school districts getting grants for CTE programs

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Governor Greg Abbott announced 152 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling over $54 million have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to public community, state, and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools across the state. The grants will be...
TEXAS STATE
98.7 The Bomb

Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See

It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

LGBTQ+ friendly clothing store in Amarillo targeted by vandals

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An LGBTQ+ friendly clothing store in Amarillo was targeted by vandals. Someone white washed an outside wall and broke a glass door overnight at After Life Clothier Haus. Dominique Segovia said she discovered the vandalism when she opened the store Wednesday. Segovia said the wall...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

3rd person dies from Dec. 10 house fire in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said the third person has died from injuries received from a house fire on Dec. 10. On Dec. 10, Amarillo Fire Department were called out to a house fire in the area of North Fairfield Street and Northeast 16th Avenue. Three people were in the...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Tom Scherlen to Run for Amarillo City Council

Local businessman Tom Scherlen has filed his treasurer appointment paperwork to run for Place 3 on the Amarillo City Council next year. Scherlen, the former CEO of Austin Hose and the current president of the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association Board of Directors, is running to replace City Councilman Eddy Sauer in 2023. Sauer has announced that he will not seek re-election next year.
AMARILLO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!

Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
ODESSA, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Record Busters?

, , , , I don’t know what your holiday wish list looks like this year, but here’s hoping all you big bass buffs out there reel in a heavyweight too chubby for Santa to stuff in his fluffy red bag of goodies. Hopefully, somebody will get lucky and catch a new state record. Super-sized largemouths are always females. Most will be nearing peak weight over the next month or so as the spawning season draws near. Experts say a mature female bass with eggswollen ovaries may weigh 10 percent more than it will without. Factor in a healthy breakfast and a...
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

1 hospitalized in downtown wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Amarillo on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at about 4:23 p.m. in the 800 block of Buchanan Street. ABC 7 crews on the scene said the vehicle hit a tree and emergency crews spent 10...
AMARILLO, TX
KICKS 105

East Texans Who Want Reliable Internet Need to Take Action Now

I've never been a huge fan of that cliche. I don't like to complain because it just seems to be a negative thing to do, and I like to be an optimist. However, sometimes, letting your grievances be known is the smart play, and that is exactly the case when it comes to getting reliable broadband service to your rural location.
TEXAS STATE

