ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, KY

Neighborhood wakes up to no heat after winter storm

By Bailey Smith
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4A11_0jtFowrO00

A day after an arctic front swept through the Tri-State, some began to feel the winter chill indoors. Some homeowners in the newer portion of the Deer Subdivision in Utica Kentucky woke up to no gas.

Nathan Bogucki and his daughter’s boyfriend, Preston Crosley, say they woke up to no heat and no hot water.

“It was really pretty rough, kind of a surprise,” Crosley says.

“It is cold. We got up and did not have a stove, a fireplace, or heat. The house was like 50 degrees. We were trying to figure out how to heat the house,” says Bogucki.

Bogucki also runs a screen print and embroidery business in his garage. He says having no heat this morning made it harder to get the job done.

“Everything must be hot, and it was about 30 degrees. It took me about 6 or 7 hours to get everything heated so I can go back out there and work,” he says.

Bogucki and his family are one of several households who say they had no gas this morning. Other homeowners say they began noticing the problem around 11:30 last night, just after the snow stopped. They say many homes in the subdivision use the same natural gas line. Homeowners also say a new housing development was built and uses the same line. According to the homeowners, the line is not the right size to supply to everybody and people are either running out or have low pressure.

Eyewitness News reached out to Atmos Energy who supplies the gas to the subdivision. They sent us the following statement “Due to extreme temperatures and high natural gas usage, Atmos Energy is urging residents to conserve natural gas usage during these extreme winter temperatures to help maintain gas service. Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 4

Anthony Taylor
5d ago

The blame lies solely with Atmos. They knew every house that was connected tk their gas system, but did not do anything to avert a problem like this.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Slick roads this morning. Patchy freezing drizzle and scattered snow early. Issues again this morning for those trying to catch a flight. Experts say It’ll be another rough day with more canceled flights and weather woes. New on sunrise, several emergency crews were busy overnight in those...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Water pipes burst in Madisonville

Water leaks from burst residential water pipes in Madisonville leaves around 200 residents without water and even more needing to conserve water. While water pipes thawed after the winter weather, some pipes burst causing water leaks at residential and commercial business properties.
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson department looking for Christmas trees to recycle

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Parks Department is ready to recycle some Christmas trees. Officials say people can drop off their real Christmas trees, not their artificial ones, at Newman Park for them to collect until late January. Parks Department officials say they will take the trees and will either turn them into mulch […]
HENDERSON, KY
WBKO

Here we SNOW again! Some could see more snow on Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Light snow is possible on Monday as a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some. To view the full list of advisories and counties, click here. Snow is expected with possible accumulations from a dusting to up to two inches for counties in our west.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Passengers reflect on travel after winter storm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– If you traveled by car or by plane, the winter blast that overtook the nation likely impacted your plans in some way. Last Thursday’s winter storm dumped snow and ice across the country, causing accidents and canceling thousands of flights. Shadd Miser lives in Clarksville, Tennessee and was making his way up […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WBKR

This Kentucky Town Has 3 of the Best Sledding Spots Ever

I remember as a teenager we used to sit by the tv and wait for the winter snow forecast just so we could all pile in one of our friends' SUVs and head out for a day of sledding. We loved a variety of places because in Owensboro there are actually tons of places to grab a sled and make some memories. Now I do the very same thing with my little ones and they absolutely love it.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Apartment complex left with no water after pipes burst

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Pipes are bursting, flooding buildings, and even caused one apartment complex to shut water off completely. That is what people at Addison Place Apartments were dealing with, until today. “My friend that I live with cooked a big dinner for his family here and then the water went off,” says Kevin Roach, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Dealing with the aftermath of strong Winter storm

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dangerous cold and snow-covered roadways created issues for motorists ahead of a busy holiday weekend of travel. From bursts of heavy snow, slick roadways and strong winds, the Tristate is feeling the aftermath of a rare, multi-hazard Winter storm. Although the storm’s impacts were expected, Tim Troutman with Henderson County Emergency […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Boil advisory issued out of caution for parts of Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Many Princeton residents will have to boil their water before using it. The Princeton Water Utility announced the boil advisory on Monday for customers east of North Wilson Avenue and north of East Taylor Avenue. Officials say the advisory is precautionary and was issued after a water main break. “While the […]
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fire forces residents out their rooms at Evansville assisted living facility

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight fire at an Evansville assisted living facility forces residents to evacuate their rooms. Dispatch tells Eyewitness News Evansville fire crews responded to Riverwalk Communities Assisted Living Communities around one Wednesday morning for a fire on the third floor. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the third floor and said […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

An update on the garage fire at Utley-Utley Road

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Fire officials have released more information in regard to a garage fire on Utley-Utley Road on Monday. Smith Mills fire officials say they were paged to a garage fire at 7:56 p.m., and that road conditions were an issue. Officials note the building was a total loss, and the residents […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

A wintry view from the Storm Tracker

INDIANA (WEHT) – Our crews took the Storm Tracker out for not only a snowy drive, but to survey road conditions. 6:30 A look from the Storm Tracker on North Green River Road. 6:00 A 6:00 p.m. look on the Lloyd towards St. Joseph Avenue. 5:00 A 5:00 p.m. look at Highway 41, going towards […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy