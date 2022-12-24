Neighborhood wakes up to no heat after winter storm

A day after an arctic front swept through the Tri-State, some began to feel the winter chill indoors. Some homeowners in the newer portion of the Deer Subdivision in Utica Kentucky woke up to no gas.

Nathan Bogucki and his daughter’s boyfriend, Preston Crosley, say they woke up to no heat and no hot water.

“It was really pretty rough, kind of a surprise,” Crosley says.

“It is cold. We got up and did not have a stove, a fireplace, or heat. The house was like 50 degrees. We were trying to figure out how to heat the house,” says Bogucki.

Bogucki also runs a screen print and embroidery business in his garage. He says having no heat this morning made it harder to get the job done.

“Everything must be hot, and it was about 30 degrees. It took me about 6 or 7 hours to get everything heated so I can go back out there and work,” he says.

Bogucki and his family are one of several households who say they had no gas this morning. Other homeowners say they began noticing the problem around 11:30 last night, just after the snow stopped. They say many homes in the subdivision use the same natural gas line. Homeowners also say a new housing development was built and uses the same line. According to the homeowners, the line is not the right size to supply to everybody and people are either running out or have low pressure.

Eyewitness News reached out to Atmos Energy who supplies the gas to the subdivision. They sent us the following statement “Due to extreme temperatures and high natural gas usage, Atmos Energy is urging residents to conserve natural gas usage during these extreme winter temperatures to help maintain gas service. Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system.”

