WNDU
Crews still clearing off roads in St. Joseph County after winter storm
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of time has been spent trying to clear snow off the roads of St. Joseph County. On Wednesday, county officials took a data driven look at the holiday weekend weather event. It shows that police officers were called to 153 property damage and 25 injury accidents.
WNDU
VIDEO: Winter storm leaves St. Joseph Lighthouse covered in ice
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Well, the weather got a little cold up by the St. Joseph Lighthouse in Michigan this past weekend. This video comes from Mark Maxwell, at our Gray Sister Station at WNEM in Saginaw. It showcases the lighthouse with giant icicles surrounding it. Berrien County was...
WNDU
Outgoing St. Joseph County public servants honored at council meeting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Outgoing county leaders were honored on behalf of the St. Joseph Common Council on Wednesday night. Six outgoing public servants were honored at Wednesday’s county council meeting. One of the council members called the mass exodus of civil servants a “Brian-Drain.”. Some of...
WNDU
ISP Lowell Post shares final statistics from weekend travel incidents in northwest Indiana
(WNDU) - The Indiana State Police Lowell Post shared some statistics with the public regarding the number of crashes, slide offs, stranded motorists, and other weather-related traffic incidents that troopers responded to across northwestern Indiana from the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 22, through Christmas morning (Sunday, Dec. 25). Tough winter...
WNDU
Crews continue to haul stranded vehicles off I-80 after heavy winter storm
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Many who traveled the Indiana Toll Road perhaps experienced a whiter Christmas than they ever could have dreamed of. On Tuesday, crews began the process of removing stranded vehicles from ditches and medians along I-80. From cars to semis, close to 100 vehicles sat,...
WNDU
Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in Indiana, Michigan
The cold temperatures and snow were celebrated Monday by skiers and snowboarders here in Michiana, as Swiss Valley is finally open for the season!. Holiday plans back on schedule for travelers who experienced delays, cancelations. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christmas is back on for travelers that had their holiday plans...
WNDU
Whitmer: More than 250 illegal guns confiscated through ‘Operation Safe Neighborhoods’ program
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says more than 250 illegal guns have been taken off the streets across the state thanks to the “Operation Safe Neighborhoods” program. “Operation Safe Neighborhoods” is a statewide crack down on crime aimed at reducing gun violence by getting illegal...
WNDU
Local 8-year-old donates 115 coats to those in need
RIVERSIDE, Mich. (WNDU) - What started with one boy’s desire to donate his outgrown coat turned into 115 coats being collected and donated to people in need. Daniel Ganus is an 8-year-old boy from Riverside, Mich. “I had an outgrown coat; I think I bought it like the beginning...
WNDU
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape. Adam Fox’s sentence is the longest of anyone convicted in...
WNDU
Person of interest in deadly Benton Township shooting killed in officer-involved shooting in Texas
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Police say a man who was wanted as a person of interest in a deadly shooting in Benton Township earlier this month was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Texas. Benton Township Police were called to the 1900 block of Union Street in Briarwood Apartments...
