Saint Joseph County, IN

VIDEO: Winter storm leaves St. Joseph Lighthouse covered in ice

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Well, the weather got a little cold up by the St. Joseph Lighthouse in Michigan this past weekend. This video comes from Mark Maxwell, at our Gray Sister Station at WNEM in Saginaw. It showcases the lighthouse with giant icicles surrounding it. Berrien County was...
Gas prices fall below $3 per gallon in Indiana, Michigan

The cold temperatures and snow were celebrated Monday by skiers and snowboarders here in Michiana, as Swiss Valley is finally open for the season!. Holiday plans back on schedule for travelers who experienced delays, cancelations. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christmas is back on for travelers that had their holiday plans...
Local 8-year-old donates 115 coats to those in need

RIVERSIDE, Mich. (WNDU) - What started with one boy’s desire to donate his outgrown coat turned into 115 coats being collected and donated to people in need. Daniel Ganus is an 8-year-old boy from Riverside, Mich. “I had an outgrown coat; I think I bought it like the beginning...
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape. Adam Fox’s sentence is the longest of anyone convicted in...
