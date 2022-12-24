Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Related
Kevin Durant Doesn’t Hold Back About Why He Left Warriors
The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in the NBA currently, riding a nine-game winning streak. For the first time in a long time, the franchise can just focus on the court as they have put all of the drama from earlier this season behind them and started winning basketball games with regularity.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Yardbarker
A Larry Bird Fan That Was Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison Asked For An Extra 3 Years To Match The Celtics Legend's Number 33
NBA fans are some of the most passionate people on this planet, they live and breathe for their favorite teams and players. Debates rage across social media daily about which player is the GOAT, which players make it to the Top 5, and which legends would beat other legends if they played in the same era. And as the world has changed, so has the fanaticism of some supporters.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Boosie Badazz Dances Through State Farm Arena After Receiving DeMar DeRozan’s Game-Worn Jersey
Boosie Badazz pulled up on the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena. After the Bulls pulled off a buzzer-beater victory, Boosie met with DeMar Derozan on the court. After a conversation, DeRozan gave Boosie his game-worn Bulls jersey, much to the excitement of the Louisiana rapper.
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Gets Brutally Honest About LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers traveled to Texas on Christmas Day to take on the Dallas Mavericks. They walked away with stockings full of coal. Try as they might, the Lakers were not able to overcome the Mavericks after a huge third quarter from Luka Doncic and his crew. In the...
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Admits There Is Nothing The Lakers Can Do To Fill The Anthony Davis Void
Players and coaches in the NBA often talk about having the "next man up" mindset when someone gets injured but it is always a lot easier said than done. There is a reason why that player was heavily featured in the first place and it is never easy to replace a crucial piece of the team.
Yardbarker
James Harden Reportedly Views Dwyane Wade's 3 Titles As A Roadblock To Being Ranked Higher Among Legendary Guards
James Harden is one of the best shooting guards that the league has ever seen. He was a dominant offensive player for the Houston Rockets, being the scoring engine for multiple elite teams. With the Philadelphia 76ers, he has played more of a pass-first role but is a double-double threat every evening. As of right now, James Harden is averaging 21.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 11.1 APG.
Yardbarker
Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent
Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Wants To Build A Casino Resort Where The Dallas Mavericks Would Play Their Games
Mark Cuban is one of the most business-savvy owners in the NBA. His business decisions have increased the Mavericks’ value by over 200% since he took over in 2000. Cuban has built championship teams and drafted great players such as Luka Doncic while keeping franchise favorites at home like Dirk Nowitzki.
Yardbarker
Brandon Jennings Wonders Whether LeBron James Will Be A Worse NBA Team Owner Than Michael Jordan
You can't be great at everything in life and Michael Jordan is a great example of that. Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time but just because you are great at playing basketball, it doesn't mean you're good at running the whole operation. If his...
Yardbarker
Iman Shumpert On How Smart LeBron James Is On The Court: "Everything He Is Saying You Just Watch It Happen"
Iman Shumpert had quite the start to his NBA career, as he was drafted in 2011 by the New York Knicks, who had All-Stars Carmelo Anthony and Amar'e Stoudemire on the roster. It normally doesn't get much better than that for a young player in the NBA but it did for Shumpert in 2015.
Yardbarker
Fans Thrilled To See Brooklyn Nets Beat The Cavaliers For 9th Straight Win
The Brooklyn Nets looked like a team that might struggle to even make the playoffs through the first month of the season. The team kept losing games under head coach Steve Nash and was dealing with internal turmoil every day. Kyrie Irving was suspended, Kevin Durant was coming off a...
Watch: Multiple players ejected after Pistons vs. Magic brawl in Detroit
Late in the first half, Wagner attempted to beat Hayes to an errant pass before the two collided, sending the Pistons' guard flying into the Detroit bench. Replays showed Wagner throwing his shoulder into Hayes as the two hustled for the loose ball. Hayes' teammate Hamidou Diallo took offense to...
Yardbarker
The most glaring red flags in the Milwaukee Bucks' 3-game losing streak
The Milwaukee Bucks started off the 2022/2023 season strong and jumped off the top of the NBA standings. But recently there have been a few ups and downs, and the Bucks are currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak. It is obvious that Milwaukee just like any team has its weaknesses, and this is what they need to focus on to get back on track.
Yardbarker
Horace Grant Reacted To The MVP Trophy Being Named After Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan is the undisputed GOAT of basketball for most fans. The Chicago Bulls icon was on a level by himself throughout his NBA career and dominated the league throughout the 90s as very few players have managed in their era. During his career, he won the MVP award 5 times to go along with 6 NBA championships, and his accomplishments were recently uniquely honored by the league.
Yardbarker
The Utah Jazz Rejected A 3-Team Trade Deal And Asked For More First-Round Picks
The NBA is already approaching the trade deadline in a little over a month, and with a lot of teams within the playoff spots, there are some interesting possibilities in terms of moves across the league. While the lack of too many teams toward the bottom means not a lot of stars would be available, there are some excellent pieces that teams that want to improve their chances can go for.
