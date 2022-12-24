ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

A Larry Bird Fan That Was Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison Asked For An Extra 3 Years To Match The Celtics Legend's Number 33

NBA fans are some of the most passionate people on this planet, they live and breathe for their favorite teams and players. Debates rage across social media daily about which player is the GOAT, which players make it to the Top 5, and which legends would beat other legends if they played in the same era. And as the world has changed, so has the fanaticism of some supporters.
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Gets Brutally Honest About LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers traveled to Texas on Christmas Day to take on the Dallas Mavericks. They walked away with stockings full of coal. Try as they might, the Lakers were not able to overcome the Mavericks after a huge third quarter from Luka Doncic and his crew. In the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

James Harden Reportedly Views Dwyane Wade's 3 Titles As A Roadblock To Being Ranked Higher Among Legendary Guards

James Harden is one of the best shooting guards that the league has ever seen. He was a dominant offensive player for the Houston Rockets, being the scoring engine for multiple elite teams. With the Philadelphia 76ers, he has played more of a pass-first role but is a double-double threat every evening. As of right now, James Harden is averaging 21.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 11.1 APG.
Yardbarker

Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent

Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The most glaring red flags in the Milwaukee Bucks' 3-game losing streak

The Milwaukee Bucks started off the 2022/2023 season strong and jumped off the top of the NBA standings. But recently there have been a few ups and downs, and the Bucks are currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak. It is obvious that Milwaukee just like any team has its weaknesses, and this is what they need to focus on to get back on track.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Horace Grant Reacted To The MVP Trophy Being Named After Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is the undisputed GOAT of basketball for most fans. The Chicago Bulls icon was on a level by himself throughout his NBA career and dominated the league throughout the 90s as very few players have managed in their era. During his career, he won the MVP award 5 times to go along with 6 NBA championships, and his accomplishments were recently uniquely honored by the league.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Utah Jazz Rejected A 3-Team Trade Deal And Asked For More First-Round Picks

The NBA is already approaching the trade deadline in a little over a month, and with a lot of teams within the playoff spots, there are some interesting possibilities in terms of moves across the league. While the lack of too many teams toward the bottom means not a lot of stars would be available, there are some excellent pieces that teams that want to improve their chances can go for.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy