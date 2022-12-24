Read full article on original website
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who prosecutors said provided the ideological base for a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will spend nearly 20 years in a federal prison. Barry Croft Jr., 47, of Bear, Delaware, was sentenced to 19 years and seven months behind bars...
