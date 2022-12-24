UPDATE: Trey Murphy has been added to the injury report Monday morning, listed as questionable due to non-COVID illness. New Orleans submitted an updated injury report on Monday morning as the team held shootaround and prepared for tonight’s home game vs. Indiana. Dyson Daniels (non-COVID illness) now joins Larry Nance Jr. (right Achilles soreness) as questionable, while Zion Williamson (return to competition reconditioning) is listed as doubtful. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) remain listed as out, but they are now joined by Herb Jones (health and safety protocols) as being unavailable to play Monday.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO