WTOP
Jets bring losing streak into home matchup with the Canucks
Vancouver Canucks (15-15-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (21-12-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets will try to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Vancouver Canucks. Winnipeg has a 21-12-1 record overall and a 12-6-0 record on its home...
WTOP
Bergeron breaks late tie, NHL-leading Bruins beat Devils 3-1
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 4:08 remaining in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Wednesday night. Trent Frederic and Pavel Zacha also scored to help NHL-leading Boston improve to 28-4-3. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves. Vitek...
WTOP
Capitals’ goaltending has emerged as major strength during hot streak
Caps’ goaltending has emerged as a major strength originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. No matter who’s been in net for the Capitals this month, they’ve gotten star-quality production. Darcy Kuemper pitched a shutout against the New York Rangers to raise Washington’s team save percentage for December to .930, second-best in the NHL over that span.
WTOP
Raanta has 1st shutout since March as Canes top Blackhawks
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak...
WTOP
St. Louis takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago
Chicago Blackhawks (8-21-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues come into a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks after losing three in a row. St. Louis has gone 16-16-2 overall with a 3-4-1 record in Central...
WTOP
Andrei Vasilevskiy earns 11th straight win over Canadiens
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to beat Montreal for the 11th consecutive time, Brayden Point had two goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Canadiens 4-1 on Wednesday night. Vasilevskiy is the third goaltender in NHL history to earn a victory in 11 consecutive...
WTOP
DeRozan scores 42 points, Bulls beat Bucks 119-113 in OT
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points and the Chicago Bulls rallied to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks 119-113 in overtime Wednesday night. The Bulls trailed by 15 early in the fourth quarter, only to pull even in the closing minute of regulation. DeRozan scored 10 in overtime, Nikola Vucevic hit a 3 in the extra period and the Bulls beat one of the NBA’s best teams after losing to one of the worst — Houston — two nights earlier.
WTOP
Thunder beat Spurs 130-114 to wrap up seven-game homestand
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 28 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four blocked shots, and the Oklahoma City Thunder closed a season-high, seven-game homestand by beating the San Antonio Spurs 130-114 on Tuesday night. Mike Muscala, pressed into extended action due to an early injury to...
WTOP
Nets win 10th straight, beating short-handed Hawks 108-107
ATLANTA (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant had 26 points and a season-high 16 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets won their 10th straight game, 108-107 over the short-handed Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The winning streak is the longest...
WTOP
Williamson scores career-high 43, Pelicans top Timberwolves
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson ducked and smiled as celebrating New Orleans Pelicans teammates poured bottles of water over him. Moments later, Trey Muprhy III pretended to place a crown on Williamson’s head — a fitting gesture after a memorable game which, by the end, had coronation-type energy about it.
WTOP
Heat get past Lakers 112-98, climb over .500 at 18-17
MIAMI (AP) — The math wasn’t hard. The Miami Heat got a lot of points off turnovers, and nearly went the whole game without giving up any. Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 23 points and 14 rebounds and the Heat moved over .500 by topping the Los Angeles Lakers 112-98 on Wednesday night.
WTOP
Few winning teams leads to 1 Week 17 matchup of winners
This is not exactly a winning weekend upcoming of NFL football. The Monday night matchup between Buffalo (12-3) and Cincinnati (11-4) is the only one in Week 17 that features two teams with winning records. That marks just the seventh time since the merger that one of the final two...
WTOP
Commanders Corner: Disappointing defeat leads to QB quandary
This game was out there. After having nine of their first 14 — and seven of nine — games be decided by one possession, the Commanders lost at San Francisco 37-20. The most points allowed all season by a defense that had played very well after a few September hiccups. The largest margin of victory by a team that had kept its opponents close since a 1-3 start.
