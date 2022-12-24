This game was out there. After having nine of their first 14 — and seven of nine — games be decided by one possession, the Commanders lost at San Francisco 37-20. The most points allowed all season by a defense that had played very well after a few September hiccups. The largest margin of victory by a team that had kept its opponents close since a 1-3 start.

