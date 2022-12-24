3 takeaways from Avalanche OT win at Nashville Predators; Nichushkin exits with injury, Girard plays hero

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

The Colorado Avalanche won in overtime Friday night, 3-2, on the road against the Nashville Predators. Here are three takeaways from the game.

Nichushkin injured

Just when you thought the Avalanche were finally making positive health progress, another major player is back on the injured list, Valeri Nichushkin. The power forward left Friday’s game with a lower-body injury in the third period and was ruled out for return. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar, on the Altitude TV broadcast, said postgame he did not have an update on his status.

Nichushkin dominated play to begin the year, scoring seven goals in seven games, before missing about a month following ankle surgery. It makes this latest health development more concerning.

Cool Sammy G

Defenseman Sam Girard played hero in overtime with the game winner on a breakaway feed from forward Evan Rodrigues, who deked out opposing goalie Juuse Saros with a shot fake. Girard received the pass at the crease and unloaded. He told the Altitude TV broadcast postgame: “(Rodrigues) is a good passer. That was a great play by him.”

It marked Girard’s first goal since returning from a lower-body injury last month. Girard has elite offensive tools that need to translate into more scoring, especially when several of the team’s top goal-producers are recovering from injuries. His performance Friday night was a step in the right direction.

Compher courage

Forward J.T. Compher showcased impressive toughness and poise in the third period. He briefly left the game after taking a stick to the face, returned to play, and scored the equalizing goal with 4:55 left. He wasn’t done yet. Compher drew a high-sticking penalty that gave Colorado one last power-play chance to close regulation and begin overtime.

“A good example of what we’re seeing from our team right now,” Bednar said. “At one point in the third period, we had four forwards off the bench and were kind of scrambling a little bit to make lines. Double-shifting guys all over the place. To be able to come out with that result under some of those circumstances is impressive.”

GAME BOX

Avalanche 3, Predators 2 (OT)

What happened: The Avalanche played a third consecutive overtime game and came out on top against an average-at-best Nashville team. But still an impressive road win.

What went right: The team came to life in the second and third periods. Mikko Rantanen gave Colorado its first goal of the night and his 23rd of the season. J.T. Compher tied it late in regulation. Girard scored the winner in overtime.

What went wrong: The Avalanche had a bad first period. Their power-play unit went 0-for-4. The team gave up one power-play goal. Valeri Nichushkin left in the third period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Between the pipes: Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev made 37-of-39 saves. Nashville netminder Juuse Saros finished making stops on 43 of Colorado’s 46 shots on goal.

What’s next: The Avalanche (18-12-2) are on holiday break until Tuesday when Colorado travels to face the Arizona Coyotes.