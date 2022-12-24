Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels enters transfer portal; what does that mean?

Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels has entered the transfer portal a day after capping his senior season with bowl game MVP honors.

The Athletic first reported the move, which has been confirmed by The Gazette.

For Air Force seniors, a move to the transfer portal amounts to little more than a procedural move to keep options open.

“Hopefully not,” Daniels told The Gazette on Wednesday when asked if the Armed Forces Bowl would be his last football game. “We’ll see what plans God has for me. Hopefully it’s not the end. We’ll see.”

Cadets cannot transfer out of the academy following the start of classes in their junior year, as that is the point they become committed to finishing their four years of school and the active duty that follows graduation.

The only known possibilities for Daniels to play another season would require a turnback or graduate school.

A turnback would require approval from the academy – usually granted only in times of hardship – and would involve him taking the spring semester off and then finishing his time at Air Force in the fall, where he would be eligible to play another season of football since he has two years of eligibility remaining in the eyes of the NCAA as he did not play as a freshman and all players who were in college during the pandemic were given a fifth-year of eligibility.

The other option would be graduate school, which would again require Air Force permission and for Daniels to gain one of the competitive spots. Rules governing graduate school slots for cadets involve several stipulations including the timeline and funding of the program.

Several Air Force players have attended graduate school in the past few years. Quarterback Isaiah Sanders attended Stanford and played two more seasons, while punter Charlie Scott played at Alabama in 2020.

Linebacker Kyle Johnson (Harvard) and Garrett Kauppila (USC) also earned graduate school spots but did not continue playing football.

Johnson, Kauppila and Sanders, in particular, had been noted throughout their time at Air Force as being academic standouts.

Entering the transfer portal would allow Daniels to explore possibilities of that route, but would not jeopardize his ability to play again at Air Force if an avenue were to present itself.

Daniels has long listed attending law school as an aspiration.

Daniels completed 122 of 241 passes in his career for 2,453 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for 1,726 yards and 22 touchdowns.

On Thursday he passed for 103 yards and a touchdown and ran for 81 yards and a score as he guided Air Force to a 22nd victory as the starting quarterback, a mark bested only by Tim Jefferson’s 28.

Daniels was named MVP of the 2021 First Responder Bowl and the 2022 Armed Forces Bowl.