Hartford, CT

Eyewitness News

Families from across CT enjoy Hartford’s Winterfest

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Downtown Hartford’s Winterfest is in full swing, inviting families from all over Connecticut to enjoy the capital city. It’s the last few days of 2022, and it’s hard to pull yourself out of the rut before New Year’s resolutions and celebrations take root.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford’s Downtown Library closed temporarily due to water damage

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford’s Downtown Library is temporarily closed after a pipe burst and caused water damage over the weekend. Library officials said the damage was found at 500 Main Street on December 24. The library was closed on Christmas Eve and nobody was hurt, officials said.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Sally’s Apizza New Haven location to close for maintenance on Jan. 2

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sally’s Apizza in New Haven is temporarily closing its doors for maintenance. Beginning on January 2, the pizza shop will close its doors for annual maintenance. There is no time frame on when the restaurant will reopen. While the New Haven restaurant is closed, customers can head to the Fairfield […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Shoppers flood Conn. Malls after Christmas weekend

West Hartford, Conn. (WFSB) - The day after Christmas is a big day for Connecticut residents to hit the malls. For many, post-Christmas shopping is a tradition. Shopping after the holiday an provide some of the best bargains of the season. This was certainly the case for shoppers at the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Thousands in CT still without power on Christmas two days after storm

Several thousand in Connecticut remained without power on Christmas morning — two days after a storm caused more than 100,000 outages statewide and flooded coastal communities. Eversource, the state's largest electricity provider, reported that about 2,840 customers remained without power, accounting for 0.22 percent of its customer base in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Community remembers fallen North Haven firefighter

Support continues for fallen North Haven firefighter. Wendell and Lorin show the news and weather for Tuesday Dec. 27. Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Mt. Southington for the holidays. Updated: 17 hours ago. It’s the day after Christmas and kids are out of school this week which means...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Travelers stuck as airline cancellations continue

Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death. Two people are facing charges in connection to the death of a 4-year-old girl earlier this year, police said. Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death. Updated: 7 hours ago. Two people are...
BRISTOL, CT
anash.org

Fire and Ice Blend in Hartford, CT

The Jewish community in Hartford, CT, celebrated the first night of Chanukah with a party that included the lighting of a super-sized ice sculptured menorah, a kid’s art contest and live music from 8th Day. The Jewish community in Hartford, CT, gathered for their yearly, Chanukah Fire on Ice...
HARTFORD, CT
fox29.com

Motorists survive after guardrail impales car on Connecticut highway

MANCHESTER, Conn. - Two motorists were able to walk away from a serious car accident after a steel guardrail impaled their vehicle. Authorities said the incident happened on December 26 on Interstate 384 in Manchester, Connecticut. Manchester Fire Rescue EMS posted footage of the scene showing the guardrail stuck between...
MANCHESTER, CT
hk-now.com

Swing Bridge Overnight Closure Alert

Connecticut Department of Transportation. (December 27, 2022)—The Connecticut Department of Transportation is announcing that overnight bridge closures over the Connecticut River (East Haddam Swing Bridge) will occur nightly in January. BRIDGE CLOSURE Info. Beginning on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, and continuing through Friday, January 20, 2023, the East Haddam...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

I-691 west in Southington reopens after serious crash

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Part of I-691 westbound is back open in Southington and Meriden after a serious crash Wednesday morning. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the highway was closed between Exits 6 and 4. It has since reopened. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. State police...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

I-95S in Waterford reopens following crash

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 South in Waterford is reopened following a two-car crash, according to the Connecticut DOT. The highway was closed between exits 83 and 82, and officials say the crash took place just before 7 a.m. Authorities have not released whether or not any injuries were reported from this incident. They have […]
WATERFORD, CT

