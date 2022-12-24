Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eyewitness News
Families from across CT enjoy Hartford’s Winterfest
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Downtown Hartford’s Winterfest is in full swing, inviting families from all over Connecticut to enjoy the capital city. It’s the last few days of 2022, and it’s hard to pull yourself out of the rut before New Year’s resolutions and celebrations take root.
Eyewitness News
Hartford’s Downtown Library closed temporarily due to water damage
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford’s Downtown Library is temporarily closed after a pipe burst and caused water damage over the weekend. Library officials said the damage was found at 500 Main Street on December 24. The library was closed on Christmas Eve and nobody was hurt, officials said.
Sally’s Apizza New Haven location to close for maintenance on Jan. 2
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sally’s Apizza in New Haven is temporarily closing its doors for maintenance. Beginning on January 2, the pizza shop will close its doors for annual maintenance. There is no time frame on when the restaurant will reopen. While the New Haven restaurant is closed, customers can head to the Fairfield […]
Officials: Bobcat attacks man in town east of Hartford
The incident happened on Friday in Colombia, Connecticut on Hunt Road while the man was walking.
Eyewitness News
Shoppers flood Conn. Malls after Christmas weekend
West Hartford, Conn. (WFSB) - The day after Christmas is a big day for Connecticut residents to hit the malls. For many, post-Christmas shopping is a tradition. Shopping after the holiday an provide some of the best bargains of the season. This was certainly the case for shoppers at the...
Connecticut families lack funds to heat their homes this winter
Connecticut families may have to choose between heating their homes and buying food this winter as newly-allocated government subsidies are expected to fall short of massive energy increases.
darientimes.com
Thousands in CT still without power on Christmas two days after storm
Several thousand in Connecticut remained without power on Christmas morning — two days after a storm caused more than 100,000 outages statewide and flooded coastal communities. Eversource, the state's largest electricity provider, reported that about 2,840 customers remained without power, accounting for 0.22 percent of its customer base in...
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Stacey Lane – Dir. Of Operations, Home Hospital Program, YNHH
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Stacey Lane, Director Of Operations, Home Hospital Program, YNHH, about this program, how it works and who might benefit from it. In this segment, Stacey Lane answers the following questions:. What is a Home Hospital?. How...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Community remembers fallen North Haven firefighter
Support continues for fallen North Haven firefighter. Wendell and Lorin show the news and weather for Tuesday Dec. 27. Skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Mt. Southington for the holidays. Updated: 17 hours ago. It’s the day after Christmas and kids are out of school this week which means...
Firefighter dies, 13 people without a home in Connecticut fire
A firefighter died battling a residential blaze in North Haven on Monday morning.
BEST OF 2022: With trash plant closing, Connecticut rethinks waste policy
With the Hartford trash-to-energy plant closing, the state is moving to reduce the waste stream with new technologies.
$50,000 reward offered in connection to robberies of Connecticut mail carriers
The robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford from Nov. 2 to Dec. 7.
Eyewitness News
Travelers stuck as airline cancellations continue
Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death. Two people are facing charges in connection to the death of a 4-year-old girl earlier this year, police said. Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death. Updated: 7 hours ago. Two people are...
anash.org
Fire and Ice Blend in Hartford, CT
The Jewish community in Hartford, CT, celebrated the first night of Chanukah with a party that included the lighting of a super-sized ice sculptured menorah, a kid’s art contest and live music from 8th Day. The Jewish community in Hartford, CT, gathered for their yearly, Chanukah Fire on Ice...
fox29.com
Motorists survive after guardrail impales car on Connecticut highway
MANCHESTER, Conn. - Two motorists were able to walk away from a serious car accident after a steel guardrail impaled their vehicle. Authorities said the incident happened on December 26 on Interstate 384 in Manchester, Connecticut. Manchester Fire Rescue EMS posted footage of the scene showing the guardrail stuck between...
hk-now.com
Swing Bridge Overnight Closure Alert
Connecticut Department of Transportation. (December 27, 2022)—The Connecticut Department of Transportation is announcing that overnight bridge closures over the Connecticut River (East Haddam Swing Bridge) will occur nightly in January. BRIDGE CLOSURE Info. Beginning on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, and continuing through Friday, January 20, 2023, the East Haddam...
Person rescued from Connecticut River in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department rescued someone from the Connecticut River Saturday night.
Eyewitness News
I-691 west in Southington reopens after serious crash
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Part of I-691 westbound is back open in Southington and Meriden after a serious crash Wednesday morning. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the highway was closed between Exits 6 and 4. It has since reopened. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. State police...
I-95S in Waterford reopens following crash
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 South in Waterford is reopened following a two-car crash, according to the Connecticut DOT. The highway was closed between exits 83 and 82, and officials say the crash took place just before 7 a.m. Authorities have not released whether or not any injuries were reported from this incident. They have […]
