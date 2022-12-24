Read full article on original website
Girls Finals, Boys Semis Set at Central Christmas Tournament
(Park Hills) The South Iron and Fredericktown girls will meet for the championship of the 67th annual Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Christmas Tournament. Top seed and newly minted number one ranked South Iron defeated Steelville 61-35 and #6 Fredericktown upset #2 Central 45-43 . Steelville hit a three to start...
Ste. Gen’s Boyer Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week
Ste. Genevieve senior Aiden Boyer is our Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week. The senior pivot has helped Ste. Genevieve to an 8-1 start. Against Pacific last week he had 19 pts, went 6 for 8 from two point range, and 2 for 3 from three point range. He also threw in 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals as the Dragons won by 29 points. Boyer led the way to a first round win over Farmington Monday night at the Central Christmas tournament with 23 points. Coach Rob Coleman says Boyer is starting to put together quite a senior season…
Bella Marcum of Fox Makes J-98 Cross Country Dream Team
Bella Marcum a senior at Fox High School is a selection to the KTJJ 2022 Girls Cross Country Dream Team. Bella holds the Fox record for a course race with a time of 18:18.03. She finished 12th this past year in the Class 5 Missouri State Championship race in Columbia. She was also an honorable mention selection to the Big River All Metro Awards. Leading up to the season, Bella says she hit a wall of “burnout”. She thanks her coaches and teammates who helped her keep going.
Reva May Leck – Service 12/29/22 10:30 a.m.
Easter. happy child girl with bunny ears decorates the home for Easter colored eggs and flowers. Reva May Leck of Ottumwa, Iowa has died at the age of 78. A graveside service for the former Farmington resident will be held on Thursday at 10:30 at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
A Night To Shine Coming To Farmington
(Farmington) Planning is well underway for a special event coming up in Farmington in February. Rocky Good is the pastor at New Heights Church. He says A Night to Shine is an amazing night for everyone involved. They hope to have students from up to 14 different school districts in...
Jack L. Langston – Private Service
Jack L. Langston of Farmington died Monday at the age of 66. His family will have a private memorial gathering at a later date. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
Farmington Pedestrian Injured In Accident
(Farmington) A Farmington man was seriously injured last night after being hit by a truck while he was walking on Route D in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says Brandon Ruck was walking south, partially in the roadway in front of a GMC Sierra driven by Susan David of Bonne Terre.
Lola Dorothy McCoy — Memorial Mass 1/7/23 11 A.M.
Lola Dorothy McCoy of Festus passed away on December 21st, she was 101 years old. A memorial mass for Lola McCoy will be Saturday morning, January 7th, at 11 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Wayne David “Dave” Nations – Service 12/30/22 12:00 P.M.
Wayne David “Dave” Nations of Park Hills died on Tuesday, December 20th at the age of 85. The funeral service will be Friday, December 30th at noon at the Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. Visitation for Wayne Nations is Friday morning, December 30th until the funeral...
Stuart C. McCaleb — Service 1/1/23 Noon
Stuart C. McCaleb of Festus passed away Sunday (12/25), at the age of 94. The visitation for Stuart McCaleb will be Sunday (1/1) morning from 11 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Arthur “Obie” Reed – Service 12/31/22 11 a.m.
Arthur “Obie” Reed of Arcadia has died at the age of 86. His funeral service will be Saturday at 11 o’clock at the Solid Rock Church with burial later that day at the Black Mountain Cemetery near Arcadia. Visitation is Friday afternoon starting at 5 o’clock at...
Sharon Ruth Williams — Service 2/11/23 2 P.M.
Sharon Ruth Williams of Crystal City passed away on December 15th, at the age of 89. The visitation for Sharon Williams will be Saturday afternoon, February 11th from Noon until the time of the memorial service at 2 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
State Rep Rick Francis Ready For The Session Ahead
(Perryville) The next Missouri legislative session will get underway next week in Jefferson City. State Representative Rick Francis of Perryville says one of the top priorities of Republicans for the session involves the initiative petition process. Francis says open enrollment for education will also be a top priority. Francis says...
Jim Dismuke – Service 11am 11am 12/30/22
Jim Dismuke of Fredericktown died Wednesday (12/21) at the age of 90. The funeral service will be 11:00 Friday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Visitation for Jim Dismuke will be 5 to 8 Thursday at the funeral home.
Nila Nicholson – Private Service
Nila Nicholson of Farmington died Monday, December 19th at the age of 83. A private memorial service will be held at a future date under the direction of Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
Shot fired at a home near Hillsboro
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of a shot being fired into a home near Hillsboro. The incident took place early Tuesday morning at a residence in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell has more. Anyone with information or...
William “Bill” Franklin Horton – Service 12/29/22 NOON
William “Bill” Franklin Horton of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 69. His visitation will be Thursday at ten o’clock with the funeral at noon at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be in the Leadwood Cemetery.
Janet Marie Shyrock – Celebration Of Life
Janet Marie Shyrock of Fredericktown died earlier this month at the age of 81. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date under the direction of Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
Gary Inman – Service 1pm 12/30/22
Gary Inman of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation for Gary Inman will be 11 to 1 Friday at the funeral home.
Coming soon: Sugarfire to open a location in Arnold on Jan. 2
A Sugarfire Smokehouse is scheduled to open in Arnold near the start of the new year. Gregg Medeiros, who owns the location along with Tom Lombardo, Tyson Long and John Brauch, said the restaurant is scheduled to open Jan. 2 at 2204 Michigan Ave. in the Water Tower Place and Shoppes Center. That 5,300-square-foot space used to house a Super China Buffet restaurant.
