ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Video: Dana White: Former ESPN President’s Cocaine Addiction Led to UFC/ESPN Merger

By rsemillanyp
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Gx73_0jtFniiF00

Dana White says former ESPN president John Skipper’s cocaine addiction led to the current UFC/ESPN merger

Comments / 0

Related
MiddleEasy

Cain Velasquez Reflects On Jail Experience: ‘They Had Me In Protective Custody’

Cain Velasquez has opened up about his time in jail. On November 8, the former UFC champion was released from jail on a $1 million bail agreement. Velasquez was locked up for 253 days on various charges, including attempted murder. The 40-year-old made an appearance on the Keepin’ It 100 podcast, where he reflected on his time behind bars. MMA Junkie transcribed the quote that said:
MiddleEasy

Quemuel Ottoni, The Only Fighter To Stop Alex Pereira In MMA, Says He’d Beat ‘Poatan’ Quicker If Rematch Happens

Quemuel Ottoni remains the only fighter who has beaten Alex Pereira in MMA. Ottoni predicted how he would edge “Poatan” again if they ever do a rematch. Reigning UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira has arguably become the most intriguing fighter in the promotion. After beating Israel Adesanya, 3-0 in all their bouts across the board, “Poata” has gained quite a reputation and many believe nobody has come up with a strategy to stop him.
MMAmania.com

Photos: UFC and MMA fighters celebrate Christmas with their families

It was the day after Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring except this MMA writer, who has decided to compile all the best photos of mixed martial arts athletes enjoying the holidays with their families. That’s right, it’s time to take a look at how...
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill

Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Zach Wilson Mom Update

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has earned all of the criticism he's received this season. But someone decided to try and drag Wilson's mother Lisa into his mess of a season. Recently a leaked DM was released of a Jets fan messaging Lisa with a backhanded apology for fan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MiddleEasy

Khabib Nurmagomedov Implements Strict Haircut Code At Nurmagomedov Gym Started By His Father

Khabib Nurmagomedov is continuing to follow in the footsteps of his father. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and head coach of Khabib, passed away in 2020 at the age of 57. The legendary MMA coach created a generation of dominant Russian fighters, including his son and Islam Makhachev. Now that ‘The Eagle’ is retired from fighting, he has taken over Nurmagomedov Gym, where his father’s policies are still in place.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy