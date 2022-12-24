Video: Dana White: Former ESPN President’s Cocaine Addiction Led to UFC/ESPN Merger

Quemuel Ottoni remains the only fighter who has beaten Alex Pereira in MMA. Ottoni predicted how he would edge “Poatan” again if they ever do a rematch. Reigning UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira has arguably become the most intriguing fighter in the promotion. After beating Israel Adesanya, 3-0 in all their bouts across the board, “Poata” has gained quite a reputation and many believe nobody has come up with a strategy to stop him.

