ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Uniquely Utah: History of trains and Christmas trees

By Spencer Joseph
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f7hQ9_0jtFnYpr00

OGDEN, Utah — Trains and Christmas trees are two things that have long been linked.

But why and how did the tradition start? And why are so many people drawn to the idea of having a toy train under their tree?

To find the answer, FOX 13 News turned to the Wonderful World of Trains in Ogden.

“It's fun to watch their eyes go as big as a dinner plate and their jaw hit the floor,” owner Dale Spaulding said. "The trains come out at Christmas time... It's just kind of nice.”

He has been buying, selling and collecting trains since he was little and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“When I was a boy, [I] lived out in Hooper and you couldn't look anywhere in this area and not see a train," he said. “The older I got, the more [they] grew on me.”

That railroad lineage that runs through Utah was the talk of children as many kids dreamed of traveling on the famous trains that pulled through stations in the state.

With that, kids wanted an engine of their own — and because a full-sized steam train can’t fit in your living room, the smaller variety became popular.

Spaulding as a young boy visited the George A. Lowe hardware building in Ogden frequently, which happened to have a very large collection of toy trains.

“In those days, hardware companies were the ones that sold toys, and amongst the toys that they sold were Lionel Trains," he said.

Lionel Trains were really the start of it all for Spaulding, and Lionel is also where the story of finding trains under trees started.

Originally, Lionel started by selling an electrified little cart that was meant to carry toys around a track system in holiday window displays.

Joshua Lionel Cowen walked into a local store and had the idea to build what became dubbed the Electric Express.

He sold it to the shop owner and stopped back again a few days later. No toys had sold, but Lionel’s cart system — even if it wasn’t up for sale — received at least five orders.

The tracks that the cart ran on soon became the basis for miniature trains to steam their way under Christmas trees and in pretty much every home across the country during the 1920s and 30s.

By the 50s and 60s, trains from all sorts of companies were growing in popularity — and that’s right around the time that Spaulding tried to go into a local hobby shop to find Lionel Trains.

After being told that a local store didn’t nor would it ever sell Lionel Trains (with folded arms, he adds), Spaulding's mind went from getting trains of his own to selling them where there was a need.

“I went to my dad and borrowed $125 from [him] in 1971, and then went and bought four Lionel train sets from the wholesaler in Salt Lake and come back, sold them, and parlayed it all from there," he said. "But so far, it's worked out pretty good… Still here 51 years.”

The collection he has is very impressive — replicating sets from old catalogs, TV shows, and even Ogden in the 1950s which also mimics the setup in that hardware store he frequented as a boy.

The city model has everything, including a functioning Motor Vu drive-in theater that shows the top three movies of 1956: "Love Me Tender," "Giant," and "The 10 Commandments."

“We don't get lost in it, but boy,” Spaulding said, "It'd sure be nice to have it back again for a while.”

Because of that spirit, trains have become a generational pastime.

"It's a great feeling, feeling of accomplishment for any father or any child, that's able to put a train set together and make it work," Spaulding said. “It's really kind of fun because there are not that many things that can link up one generation to another to another to another.”

So as the holiday season chugs into town, this small store in Ogden keeps those dreams of trains alive in all those who leave with a train in hand and a smile on their face.

“That makes the whole day,” Spaulding said. “That's what we live for: Selling the trains. It's just wonderful.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BBC

Dog rescued on Christmas Day from Utah mountains

Nala the dog went missing after she was separated from her owner during a Christmas Eve hike in the snowy mountains near Waterfall Canyon, Utah. She spent the night of Christmas Eve alone after her owner failed to find her. When her owner eventually did find Nala she was above a waterfall - but he was unable to get to her because of steep and icy terrain.
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Beehive Archive: How big is too big? Utah’s high hat law

Welcome to the Beehive Archive–your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal–and peculiar–events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Storm delays life-saving blood donations for West Jordan toddler

MURRAY, Utah — Winter weather is impacting more than just travel, it’s also impacting blood and platelet donations across the country. “The American Red Cross of Utah is urging residents to give blood to help ensure patients across the county have access to lifesaving blood as a massive winter storm battered much of the United States canceling more than 300 Red Cross blood drives over the past week and leaving about 9,000 potential donations going uncollected,” The American Red Cross said in a release issued Tuesday.
MURRAY, UT
kjzz.com

4 incoming storms to Utah affecting holiday travel plans

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Your New Year's Eve into New Year's Day travel plans will be impacted by four incoming storms that will hit Utah during the next seven days. The first storm approaching will bring snow and rain to the mountains and valleys. Through Thursday afternoon and...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Storms helping Utah build snowpack, recover from drought

SALT LAKE CITY — This snowstorm hitting Utah will deliver exactly what statewide snowpack needs to help recover from the extended drought. Plus, there are a handful of days ahead with storms in the forecast. Utah’s mountains need above-average snowfall and above-average snowpack this winter. Jordan Clayton, supervisor of...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

More snow expected to replace rain Tuesday night, especially in Utah mountains

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's next snowstorm is quickly approaching, with rain expected to turn to snow along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday evening. It's the first of two winter weather systems to arrive this week, which could bring 1 to 2 feet of mountain snow between Tuesday and Wednesday. The second system will arrive Friday and continue through Sunday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Sandy woman’s Christmas tradition: 52 holiday stockings

SANDY, Utah — Sometimes, decorating for Christmas isn’t just as simple as putting up a tree and buying gifts for a few close loved ones. For 92-year-old Geneal Stowe, the centerpiece of her holiday display rests on her fireplace, in the form of 52 holiday stockings with the names of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Creepy-looking truck rumbles through Layton

LAYTON — Trucks haven't changed all that much over the past 130 years. Yes, there might be bigger engines or more wheels on some of them. But the general design of a truck from the 1890s more or less resembles the modern versions, with a cab up front and space in the back to haul loads.
LAYTON, UT
KSNB Local4

Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska with Arizona man

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Amber Alert issued Tuesday for a missing 13-year-old boy from Utah was canceled Wednesday morning after the boy was found safe in Nebraska. The Arizona man found with the boy is in the Hall County Jail, facing a felony kidnapping and a resisting arrest charge.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy