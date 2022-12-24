Read full article on original website
Tony Khan Discusses Why Talent Doesn’t Always See The Spotlight At AEW
In his recent Grapsody interview, AEW owner Tony Khan responded to a question about maintaining morale and trying to keep the roster happy while dealing with the variety of booking issues in the industry (via Wrestling Inc). Khan shared his thoughts on the unique nature of the wrestling business and how he handles those types of concerns. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
Molly Holly on How Bianca Belair Puts Her in Awe Every Week
– During a recent virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly had high praise for Bianca Belair and also discussed Superstars she’d still like to face in the ring. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Molly Holly on Belair: “I’m in awe of...
WWE Live Holiday Tour Results From Columbus: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, More
WWE held a holiday tour live event in Columbus, Ohio on Monday featuring Bianca Belair vs. Bayley and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Headlines:. * Dexter Lumis def. The Miz. * Omos def. Mustafa Ali. * Johnny Gargano def. Baron Corbin. *...
All-Atlantic Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced the card for this week’s Rampage, which will see two titles on the line and more. The company announced the following lineup for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta. * AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade...
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 12.26.22
It’s the final show of the year and for the first time in a long time, we’re having a Best Of special. That should make for a pretty easy night, but there are also several things to pick from this week. WWE probably put about 18 seconds of thought into this, but it’s nice to have a bit of a week off for once. Let’s get to it.
WWE Live Events Results From Atlanta: Steel Cage Match Main Event
WWE held a live event last night in Atlanta as part of their holiday tour, with a steel cage match in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s title went to a no contest when Bayley interfered.
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced several matches for next week’s episode of NXT. You can check out the announced card below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:. * Extreme Resolution Match: Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn. * Grayson Waller & Bron Breakker contract signing for New Year’s...
Cain Velasquez Says He’s Spoken With Daniel Cormier About Doing a Match in AAA
– As previously reported, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is planning to work additional upcoming dates with AAA. While speaking to Konnan on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Velasquez revealed he’s spoken to Daniel Cormier about doing a match with him in AAA. He stated the following (via Fightful):
WWE News: The Bump’s Top 10 Matches of 2022, Elimination Chamber 2023 Home Video Release,
– Today’s episode of The Bump is now available, featuring The Bump picking the Top 10 WWE Matches of 2022. Here are the Top 10 matchups and today’s livestream:. 10. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory, US Championship, Survivor Series. 9. Kevin Owens vs. Stone Cold...
Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.28.22
It’s our last day together, and while I sit here sipping champagne with a red silk two piece pajama suit, I can’t help but think of all the good times we’ve had. To echo the sentiment from days past, I’d like to reiterate what I shared with y’all Monday night.
Trinity Comments On Possibly Returning To The Ring
During an appearance for K & S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), former WWE and TNA wrestler Trinity spoke about possibly making a comeback in wrestling. She noted that she ‘always’ has the itch to come back. Her last match was in 2013 against ODB at TNA One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown.
Shinsuke Nakamura Discusses Upcoming Match Against The Great Muta
– As noted, WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura has arrived in Japan for his upcoming matchup against The Great Muta scheduled for January 1 in Tokyo, Japan at the Nippon Budokan. Pro Wrestling NOAH has released an interview video with Nakamura talking about the matchup, which you can view below. The...
Jameson Ryan Gives Update Following Injury On This Week’s AEW Dark
Jameson Ryan suffered an injury during a match on this week’s episode of AEW Dark, and he recently gave an update on his status. The independent star joined Brandon Bullock in a loss to the Iron Savages on Tuesday’s show, which saw Ryan suffer a from the double cannonball finish. Ryan spoke with Fightful and said that the match went well and that he’s getting an MRI done on his knee.
Hall’s NXT Review – 12.27.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re taped again this week to close out the year. With about five weeks to go before Vengeance Day, there is quite a bit of time to fill and some of that will have to be covered tonight. This week’s show will feature a North American Title match, as Wes Lee defends against Tony D’Angelo. Let’s get to it.
Ricky Steamboat Reveals Why He Turned Down Ric Flair’s Last Match
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat addressed declining the offer to compete in Ric Flair’s Last match in July, explaining that the reason he turned the match down was he became concerned after learning Flair had a pacemaker. Steamobat eventually did wrestle in a tag team match later that year for Big Time Wrestling, teaming with FTR, last month.
WWE News: Stock Closes Down, Top 10 Moments From NXT
– WWE’s stock was down today as it follows the trend of the overall market. The stock closed at $67.51 on Wednesday, down $1.63 (2.36%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 1.1% on Wednesday and has been trending downward through December after recovering for much of November.
Booker T Thinks A Lot Of AEW Fans Act Like They’re In A Cult
During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T agreed with the assessment that AEW fans are like a cult, although he clarified he didn’t think they were all like that. He said: “You know, I agree 100 percent. I wouldn’t say all...
Various News: Pre-Sale Code for WWE Return to Madison Square Garden, Bushwhackers Memoir On Kindle, Bob Orton Set For Convention Appearance
– WWE has a pre-sale for the next show at Madison Square Garden on March 12 for a RAW and Smackdown supershow. The code is WWEMSG. – The Bushwhackers’ memoir is now available, including on Kindle. – Cowboy Bob Orton will appear at the Ft. Lauderdale Comic Con on...
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Billie Starkz vs. Red Velvet, Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson
– AEW Dark returns for a new episode tonight on AEW’s official YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. AEW has announced a nine-match lineup for tonight’s card. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark show:. * Dante Casanova vs. Angelico. * The Work Horsemen vs. The...
Kevin Owens on the Energy With The Bloodline Feud, Sami Zayn Getting Over in the Feud
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens joined Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg this week and discussed his feud with The Bloodline, and his longtime friend Sami Zayn emerging as a top star in the angle. Below are some highlights:. Kevin Owens on how the current feud with The Bloodline feels different:...
