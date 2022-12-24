ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-goal third period costs Havoc in loss to Evansville

By Claudia Chakamian
 5 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Havoc started out fast but gave up four goals in the third period as the Evansville Thunderbolts got the 7-4 win.

Robbie Fisher scored twice for the Havoc while Austin Martinsen and Rob Darrar each scored once.

The Havoc will have a few days off for the holidays and will be back in action on Dec. 26 at Knoxville.

