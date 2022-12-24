Four-goal third period costs Havoc in loss to Evansville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Havoc started out fast but gave up four goals in the third period as the Evansville Thunderbolts got the 7-4 win.
Robbie Fisher scored twice for the Havoc while Austin Martinsen and Rob Darrar each scored once.Plainview basketball sweeps Sand Mountain Tournament championships; Athens, Scottsboro fall in Don Webb Classic
The Havoc will have a few days off for the holidays and will be back in action on Dec. 26 at Knoxville.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 0