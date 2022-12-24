(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials have backed a pair of agreements concerning a proposed wind turbine project in the eastern portion of the county. Meeting in regular session Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the road use and decommissioning agreements with Invenergy regarding the "Shenandoah Hills" wind project that would straddle the Page-Fremont County line south of Shenandoah. Per the plans approved by the board in July, 33 turbines would be constructed along or near the county line in Fremont County. Supervisors Chair Randy Hickey says the agreements need to be put in place to protect the county and provide accountability for the developers.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO