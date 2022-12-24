Read full article on original website
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women's College Basketball (12/28): Losses for Nebraska, Creighton
(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Creighton both lost in regional women’s college basketball action Wednesday night. Nebraska (10-4, 2-1): Nebraska couldn’t overcome a 19-5 first-quarter hole in a 76-59 loss to Michigan (12-1, 2-0) in a pivotal Big Ten battle. Jaz Shelley had 21 points and five boards in the loss while Callin Hake came off the bench for 11 points. Isabelle Bourne added six points and eight rebounds in the loss while Alexis Markowski contributed five points and eight boards.
KMAland Girls Basketball (12/28): Rock Port rolls, Auburn starts NE Nebraska Shootout with win
(KMAland) -- Rock Port rolled to a win, Worth County held on and Auburn kicked off the Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout with a win Wednesday. Ali Brown had nine points to lead Worth County in the win while Paige Sherer and Kynah Steele posted eight apiece. BISHOP LEBLOND HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT.
Iowa moves up, ISU down, Creighton, Kansas also ranked in latest AP women's top 25
(KMAland) -- Iowa is up one spot to No. 12, Iowa State is down one to No. 15 and Creighton and Kansas are 21 and 22 in the latest women’s AP top 25. The Bluejays stayed put at 21 while the Jayhawks moved down two spots after suffering their first loss — a triple overtime defeat at Nebraska. The Huskers are among the teams receiving votes this week.
Cherie K. Graham, 54, Omaha, NE formerly of Red Oak, IA
Location:Senior Center 2700 N 4th St, Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
KMAland Sports Schedule: Wednesday, December 28th
(KMAland) -- Rock Port, Auburn and Elmwood-Murdock basketball are in action on Wednesday. Check out the full KMAland schedule below. Rock Port vs. Hale (at Trenton) (G/B) Nodaway Valley vs. North Andrew (B) Plattsburg vs. Nodaway Valley (G) Brookfield vs. Lawson (B) Savannah vs. Brookfield (G) Plattsburg vs. Savannah (B)
Barbara King, 68 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m.
Nancy Barbour, 71 of Nebraska City, NE formerly of Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, December 31, 2022. Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Visitation End:11:00 a.m.
Council Bluffs woman arrested in Glenwood Friday
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs woman was arrested on multiple charges in Glenwood Friday. The Glenwood Police Department says 36-year-old Rikki Lillard was arrested for driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance, and contraband in a correctional facility. Lillard was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on...
Fremont County board backs road use, decommissioning agreements with Invenergy
(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials have backed a pair of agreements concerning a proposed wind turbine project in the eastern portion of the county. Meeting in regular session Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the road use and decommissioning agreements with Invenergy regarding the "Shenandoah Hills" wind project that would straddle the Page-Fremont County line south of Shenandoah. Per the plans approved by the board in July, 33 turbines would be constructed along or near the county line in Fremont County. Supervisors Chair Randy Hickey says the agreements need to be put in place to protect the county and provide accountability for the developers.
Carter Lake woman arrested in Red Oak on drug charges
(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department reports an arrest on several drug charges from Christmas evening. According to the report, at about 7:20 PM on Sunday, officers arrested Pamela Christine Hoselton, 60, of Carter Lake on charges of possession with intent to deliver meth (Class B felony), unlawful possession of prescription pills (serious misdemeanor), drug tax stamp violation (Class D felony) and ongoing criminal conduct (Class B felony).
