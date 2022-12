When you are trying to keep those New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier, the grocery store can be a seductive mistress, with aisle after aisle of tempting choices. She’s hard to resist, but with the help of H-E-B Nutrition Services, you can shop with confidence. The San Antonio–based grocer offers personal visits with their on-staff dietitians who can assess your health needs and shop with you, pointing out small, tangible choices that can impact your health in a big way. The best part? The service is covered by most insurance. Stocking up on fresh fruits and veggies is a given but when it comes to snacks and meals, finding the right items can be tougher. Here are a few recommendations from Stacy Bates, a registered dietitian and the director of Wellness Nutrition Services at H-E-B.

2 DAYS AGO