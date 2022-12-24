ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AEW News: AR Fox & Top Flight Win Trios Battle Royale On Rampage, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal Win In Main Event

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 5 days ago
411mania.com

Tony Khan Discusses Why Talent Doesn’t Always See The Spotlight At AEW

In his recent Grapsody interview, AEW owner Tony Khan responded to a question about maintaining morale and trying to keep the roster happy while dealing with the variety of booking issues in the industry (via Wrestling Inc). Khan shared his thoughts on the unique nature of the wrestling business and how he handles those types of concerns. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
411mania.com

Molly Holly on How Bianca Belair Puts Her in Awe Every Week

– During a recent virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly had high praise for Bianca Belair and also discussed Superstars she’d still like to face in the ring. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Molly Holly on Belair: “I’m in awe of...
411mania.com

WWE Live Events Results From Atlanta: Steel Cage Match Main Event

WWE held a live event last night in Atlanta as part of their holiday tour, with a steel cage match in the main event. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s title went to a no contest when Bayley interfered.
ATLANTA, GA
411mania.com

Cain Velasquez Says He’s Spoken With Daniel Cormier About Doing a Match in AAA

– As previously reported, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is planning to work additional upcoming dates with AAA. While speaking to Konnan on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Velasquez revealed he’s spoken to Daniel Cormier about doing a match with him in AAA. He stated the following (via Fightful):
411mania.com

Trinity Comments On Possibly Returning To The Ring

During an appearance for K & S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), former WWE and TNA wrestler Trinity spoke about possibly making a comeback in wrestling. She noted that she ‘always’ has the itch to come back. Her last match was in 2013 against ODB at TNA One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown.
411mania.com

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Athena defends the ROH Women’s Championship on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena vs. Kiera Hogan...
411mania.com

Molly Holly On How Lanny Poffo Helped Her Get Hired In WCW

During an appearance for K & S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Molly Holly spoke about how she got hired by WCW, giving credit to Lanny Poffo for recommending her to Randy Savage. After being brought in to train Gorgeous George, she would eventually debut as Miss Madness. She said: “Lanny...
411mania.com

WWE News: Xavier Woods On Possible Rematch With The Hurt Business, NXT Video Highlights, New WWE Merchandise

– Xavier Woods commented on Shelton Benjamin’s 20th anniversary with WWE and suggested a rematch between The New Day and the Hurt Business. He wrote: “20 years of the man who paved the way for me to be able to wrestle and be a video game nerd at the same time! Congrats @Sheltyb803 – when y’all wanna run back that thunderdome era Hurt Business vs New Day you let us know.”
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Raw Review 12.26.22

It’s the final show of the year and for the first time in a long time, we’re having a Best Of special. That should make for a pretty easy night, but there are also several things to pick from this week. WWE probably put about 18 seconds of thought into this, but it’s nice to have a bit of a week off for once. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com

Nathalie Mamo Has No Immediate Plans of Stepping Into the Ring for WWE

– While speaking to The Jad Mabrak Show, WWE broadcaster Nathalie Mamo was asked if she’d ever consider stepping into the ring. She stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):. “No. I wouldn’t trust…one, it doesn’t fall under the umbrella of what I want to be. Maybe to...
411mania.com

CM Punk Comments On Dax Harwood’s Plea To Work Things Out With The Elite

Dax Harwood made a public plea for CM Punk and The Elite to work things out, and Punk posted a brief comment on the matter. Punk’s AEW status has been in question following his media scrum after AEW All Out and the backstage altercation that occurred soon after. Punk has been out of action with injury and stayed silent on the matter, while the Elite are now back on AEW TV following suspensions.
411mania.com

Ricky Steamboat Reveals Why He Turned Down Ric Flair’s Last Match

– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat addressed declining the offer to compete in Ric Flair’s Last match in July, explaining that the reason he turned the match down was he became concerned after learning Flair had a pacemaker. Steamobat eventually did wrestle in a tag team match later that year for Big Time Wrestling, teaming with FTR, last month.
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Hall’s NXT Review – 12.27.22

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re taped again this week to close out the year. With about five weeks to go before Vengeance Day, there is quite a bit of time to fill and some of that will have to be covered tonight. This week’s show will feature a North American Title match, as Wes Lee defends against Tony D’Angelo. Let’s get to it.
ORLANDO, FL

