AEW has gone through a lot of changes since the incident at All Out back in September, where CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Page, and The Young Bucks. The brawl that took place right after that certainly made matters worse, as everyone involved was suspended. It has been almost three months since the incident, with CM Punk’s AEW status still remaining a big question mark. That being said, Dax Harwood just wants Punk and The Elite to work together.

20 HOURS AGO