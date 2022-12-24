ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz honors Mike Leach with T-shirt during Gasparilla Bowl

By Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune
 5 days ago
TAMPA, FLA. — Eli Drinkwitz walked into the stadium and saw it. Behind the north end zone at Raymond James Stadium, a replica pirate ship adorned with Tampa Bay Buccaneers colors and logos.

One person came to the mind of Missouri’s head coach as he stood on the field and looked at the ship. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, who died unexpectedly on Dec. 12 after a heart attack.

"I think multiple people said there’s only going to be one Mike Leach,” Drinkwitz said after the game. “Just wanted to say thanks."

Due to the bowl practice schedule, Drinkwitz was unable to attend a memorial for Leach on Tuesday. Instead, he opted to wear a shirt adorned with the late coach’s image during Missouri’s loss to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl.

According to Drinkwitz, the white shirt, which featured a photo of Leach on the front and the Air Raid offensive pioneer’s signature “Swing your sword” phrase on the back, was pulled together at the last moment by Missouri equipment manager Mike Kurowski.

“Asked Mike to see if he could pull a miracle off and get that shirt made,” Drinkwitz said. “He did and it was just a tribute to (Leach), how much he’s meant to the game of college football and how much respect I have for him as a football coach and as a person.”

Drinkwitz wasn’t the only coach to honor Leach during a bowl game on Friday. During Houston’s Independence Bowl matchup with Louisiana, Cougar head coach Dana Holgorsen and some members of his staff wore black hooded sweatshirts with “State” printed across the front.

The shirt was a signature look for Leach during his time at Mississippi State. Houston defeated Louisiana 23-16 in the game.

In addition to his time at Mississippi State, Leach also was a head coach at Texas Tech and Washington State. His Bulldogs will play at Raymond James Stadium in the Reliaquest Bowl against Illinois on Jan. 2.

