Lee County, IL

WIFR

Rockford area plumbers remain busy after cold temperatures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Last week’s sub-zero temperatures added pressure to pipes and now plumbers across the Rockford area are dealing with the aftermath. “It’s overwhelming really because we’ve probably had 125 calls since Thursday. It’s mainly the wind that’s causing all the problems. It’s cold, but when it gets windy like this people don’t realize it,” said local plumber Hal Wirtjes.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Bad Accident on I-39, Avoid The Highway

Bad Accident on I-39 Scroll down for more information…. Sources are reporting a bad accident on I-39. It happened approx. 4:30 pm. In the area...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Major warming trend begins Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After four consecutive days with high temperatures failing to reach 20°, temperatures finally managed to cross that elusive barrier Tuesday over the vast majority of the Stateline. While a small step in the right direction, it’s still far short of where we typically should be...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE…Rock River at Rockton. * WHEN…Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS…At 9.0 feet, Low-lying...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Machesney Park firefighter dies

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The North Park Fire Protection District announced the passing of one of its firefighters on Christmas Day. Brian “Tater” Rehnberg passed away. Details on his passing were not provided. “It is with a heavy heart that the North Park Fire Protection District announces the passing of Firefighter/Engineer Brian ‘“’Tater’ Rehnberg. […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
WIFR

One found dead in crashed vehicle on Shirland Road

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead after a crashed car was found in a ditch on Shirland Road this morning. Officials tell 23 News they believe the crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday morning in the 6600 block of Shirland Road, but the car wasn’t found until later by a passerby.
ROCKTON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Earlier tonight: Accident With Injuries near Roscoe

Earlier tonight: Accident With Injuries near Roscoe. Sources are reporting an accident. It happened earlier this evening near 251 and Elevator. Injuries were being reported.
ROSCOE, IL
MyStateline.com

Possible COVID-19 surge causing concerns

Everyone getting together for the holidays has health officials concerned about a major surge in COVID-19 cases. Everyone getting together for the holidays has health officials concerned about a major surge in COVID-19 cases. Lake Michigan waves freeze Wisconsin shop. The frigid cold that the stateline gas been experiencing is...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man found dead in crashed car in Rockton

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A car that had crashed into a tree was found in Rockton Tuesday morning, as was the dead driver. Deputies responded to the 6600 block of Shirland Road around 7 a.m. for reports of a traffic crash, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. They located the Chevy Tahoe when they […]
ROCKTON, IL

