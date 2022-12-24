ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Night” game were:

3-0-4, WB: 8

(three, zero, four; WB: eight)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 01-02-03-07-09-11-15-16-17-27-28-43-44-54-55-62-63-64-66-74, BE: 74. (one, two, three, seven, nine, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-four; BE: seventy-four)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

SD Lottery

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (two, seven, nine, fifteen, twenty-two) (two, ten, twenty-one, forty-four, forty-five; Star Ball: seven; ASB: five) Estimated jackpot: $32,440,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000. Powerball. 26-32-38-45-56, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2. (twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-six; Powerball: one; Power Play:...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

No. 22 Xavier holds off St. John's for 7th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — After ascending into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season, No. 22 Xavier kept rolling on the road. Jack Nunge had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Musketeers won their seventh straight game by holding off St. John’s 84-79 on Wednesday night. The high-scoring Musketeers (11-3, 3-0 Big East) built an 18-point cushion midway through the second half before fending off a late comeback, setting up a showdown against No. 2 UConn at home Saturday. Souley Boum had 17 points, six assists and six rebounds, and Zach Freemantle added 14 points and nine boards. “We held on for dear life, obviously,” said Sean Miller, in the first season of his second stint as Xavier coach. “We hung in there and were able to finish the game.”
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Connecticut

USPS Offers Up to $50K for Information in Connection to CT Robberies

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever robbed several Connecticut mail carriers. Authorities said the robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford. The robberies started in Nov. 2021 and the most...
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Recreational marijuana sales begin in Connecticut in two weeks

(WTNH) – Recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut start exactly two weeks from today. Dispensaries are getting ready to welcome more customers. Recreational marijuana sales begin January 10, which is about 18 months after Governor Ned Lamont signed it into law. Two weeks from Tuesday, nine dispensaries across the state will open their doors for recreational […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Court to unveil recount results in 3 close Arizona races

PHOENIX (AP) — A court is scheduled on Thursday to unveil the winners of the Arizona attorney general’s race and two other elections that were so close they triggered mandatory recounts. The highly anticipated results are among the last in the country to come out of November’s election and could solidify another victory for Democrats who shunned election fraud conspiracies in what used to be a solidly Republican state. In one of the tightest elections in state history, Democrat Kris Mayes was ahead of Republican Abraham Hamadeh by 511 votes out of 2.5 million before the recount began in the attorney general’s race. Judge Timothy Thomason also will announce recount results in races for state superintendent of public instruction and a state legislative seat in the Phoenix suburbs.
ARIZONA STATE
WTNH

Connecticut cracking down on gas stations for high fuel prices

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A nearly nine-month investigation has resulted in fines and more for one Litchfield gas station. The attorney general is cracking down on owners around Connecticut that didn’t lower prices on fuel during the state’s gas tax holiday. Attorney General William Tong took swift action against a Litchfield Quick Mart gas station […]
LITCHFIELD, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Connecticut State Police Christmas Holiday Traffic Stats 12/23 -12/25

The following are the 2022 Connecticut State Police Christmas holiday traffic statistics from Friday, 12/23/2022, at 12:00 AM to Sunday 12/25/22, at 8:00 AM:. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Fatal crashes, power out as waves, winds batter Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Monster waves, high tides and strong winds battering western Oregon and Washington led to fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes on Tuesday. Oregon State Police said multiple people died when their car hit a tree on U.S. 26 east of Cannon Beach, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Investigators are determining whether the tree fell on the roadway before the car hit it or if the tree crushed the vehicle when it fell, police said. The exact number of people killed wasn’t immediately known. Another motorist was killed when a tree fell and struck their vehicle while driving farther east on U.S. 26, KATU reported, citing Oregon State Police. More than 50 miles (80 kilometers) of the the highway was shut down because of that crash, downed trees and high winds — from Rhododendron to Warm Springs, state transportation officials said.
CANNON BEACH, OR
WTNH

The best restaurant in Connecticut, according to Guy Fieri

Conn. (WTNH) — One of America’s most beloved chefs and TV personalities is sharing his delicious secrets. Flavortown food critic Guy Fieri, known for his flaming shirts, shades, and spikey hair, has been a household staple for years. Arguably his most popular show, “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives“, showcases the energetic cook trying out some of […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Heavy rain and windstorm causes flooding along Conn. shoreline

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — All along the Connecticut shoreline, Friday’s storm brought unwanted water into parking lots and roads including several in downtown Mystic and onto homes in Old Saybrook along Great Hammock Road. Cosey Beach in East Haven saw waste high water in some spots. This all happened during the morning’s extra high tide. […]
GROTON, CT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
604K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy