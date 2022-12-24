Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Night’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Night” game were:
1-8-5-0, FIREBALL: 7
(one, eight, five, zero; FIREBALL: seven)
