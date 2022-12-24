ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 4 Night” game were:

6-4-6-9, FB: 1

(six, four, six, nine; FB: one)

Related
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 01-02-03-07-09-11-15-16-17-27-28-43-44-54-55-62-63-64-66-74, BE: 74. (one, two, three, seven, nine, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-four; BE: seventy-four)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC12

Virginians line up for chance to win Mega Millions jackpot

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Millions of people all over the country and in Virginia were hoping to reign in the new year half-billion dollars richer after Tuesday’s Mega Million Jackpot drawing. After no one successfully matched all six numbers during the Friday drawing before Christmas Eve, the jackpot swelled...
VIRGINIA STATE
SD Lottery

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (two, seven, nine, fifteen, twenty-two) (two, ten, twenty-one, forty-four, forty-five; Star Ball: seven; ASB: five) Estimated jackpot: $32,440,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000. Powerball. 26-32-38-45-56, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2. (twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-six; Powerball: one; Power Play:...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
No. 22 Xavier holds off St. John's for 7th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — After ascending into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season, No. 22 Xavier kept rolling on the road. Jack Nunge had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Musketeers won their seventh straight game by holding off St. John’s 84-79 on Wednesday night. The high-scoring Musketeers (11-3, 3-0 Big East) built an 18-point cushion midway through the second half before fending off a late comeback, setting up a showdown against No. 2 UConn at home Saturday. Souley Boum had 17 points, six assists and six rebounds, and Zach Freemantle added 14 points and nine boards. “We held on for dear life, obviously,” said Sean Miller, in the first season of his second stint as Xavier coach. “We hung in there and were able to finish the game.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Court to unveil recount results in 3 close Arizona races

PHOENIX (AP) — A court is scheduled on Thursday to unveil the winners of the Arizona attorney general’s race and two other elections that were so close they triggered mandatory recounts. The highly anticipated results are among the last in the country to come out of November’s election and could solidify another victory for Democrats who shunned election fraud conspiracies in what used to be a solidly Republican state. In one of the tightest elections in state history, Democrat Kris Mayes was ahead of Republican Abraham Hamadeh by 511 votes out of 2.5 million before the recount began in the attorney general’s race. Judge Timothy Thomason also will announce recount results in races for state superintendent of public instruction and a state legislative seat in the Phoenix suburbs.
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, go ahead and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Virginia's reduced grocery sales tax takes effect Jan. 1

(The Center Square) – Virginia will reduce its grocery sales tax rate starting Jan. 1, resulting in a 1% tax on groceries and certain essential personal hygiene products. Virginia will eliminate the 1.5% state retail sales and use tax on food and certain hygiene products, leaving a 1% local option sales tax. Most staple grocery options and cold prepared foods for home consumption qualify for the reduced tax rate, as...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Here are 7News' top stories from 2022 that will make you smile

WASHINGTON (7News) — We often hear from viewers that they would like to see more positive, and inspiring stories amid the other news featured across the DMV. So, we picked some fan-favorite stories from across Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Here's a look back at stories featuring people doing good...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

New Year, new hourly wage for the DMV

The minimum wage for employees in D.C., Virginia and Maryland will go up starting Jan. 1. Under Maryland law, the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12.50 an hour to $13.25 an hour. In 2024, the wage is scheduled to increase again, to $14 an hour. Tipped workers in...
MARYLAND STATE
