Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
KBTX.com
Post Oak Mall remains busy during post-Christmas shopping, refund fees
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Post-Christmas deals are expected to bring many people out this week. Although this year, many retailers are leaving shoppers with a return fee dilemma. Retail experts at the National Retail Federation found 70 % of consumers will shop with an intention to take advantage of after-holiday...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Food Bank in need of volunteers heading into the new year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Food Bank serves thousands of people with millions of pounds of food distributed. They rely heavily on donations and volunteers to make this a reality. “This time of year, we usually have a lull in our usual volunteer base with university students being away...
Big Smiles As No Kids Allowed At This Adults Only TX Water Park
NO KIDS ARE ALLOWED AT THIS TEXAS WATER PARK and we are HERE FOR IT!. After the Christmas I had with all four of my kids, I am READY FOR SOME ALONE TIME! Well, alone time with my hubby!. Can't wait until summertime at The Cove!. NO KIDS ARE ALLOWED...
KBTX.com
Gloria Kennard to host 4th annual free New Year’s Eve luncheon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Just before we ring in 2023, a Bryan woman known for her generosity is hosting a free lunch for those in need. Gloria Kennard is no stranger to giving back to our community. Kennard just finished hosting her 34th annual Thanksgiving Fellowship Meal for Brazos Valley residents. She told KBTX her idea to do a New Year’s meal came four years ago and has stuck ever since.
KBTX.com
Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers offering $20 vouchers to 250 Uber customers for NYE
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are helping everyone get home responsibly and safely this weekend by giving away $5,000 in Uber vouchers for New Year’s Eve. The vouchers are worth $20 and can be applied to rides in the Bryan-College Station, Tyler, Waco, Killeen, and Austin...
Navasota Examiner
Christmas ends, naughty list begins
A day after Christmas, Grimes County Sheriff Deputies seized over a pound of cocaine during a traffic stop Monday, Dec. 26. At approximately 9:30 p.m., Deputy Spears and Deputy Pavlock pulled over a speeding vehicle on Texas State Highway 6. During the traffic stop, the driver and passenger reportedly showed signs of nervousness. The female passenger, Star Freeland, 40, of Hearne, admitted to concealing cocaine.
Robertson County sees an increase in Green Dot card scams
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County Sheriff's Office is telling community members to be careful with scam calls asking them to purchase Green Dot cards. According to authorities, scammers are calling residents and telling them to purchase a Green Dot card with a certain amount of money on it in order to fulfill a past due bill.
KBTX.com
Southwest flight cancellations: College Station family stranded for Christmas
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Thousands of travelers are stranded at airports this week after a massive snow storm hit parts of the United States. Reports from FlightAware say Southwest Airlines has canceled over 80 percent of its scheduled flights as of Tuesday. Melissa Poling and her family of five live...
KBTX.com
Brazos County VFW Post 4692 holding ‘Casino Royale Night’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County VFW Post 4692 is giving everyone a chance to win big this New Year’s Eve. Organizers are holding a Casino Royale Night fundraiser to raise money to continue helping Brazos Valley veterans and their families. “We have veterans asking us for help all...
KBTX.com
Santa & Mrs. Claus vist staff, patients at St. Joseph Health
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On the busiest time of the year Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus took time to pay a special visit to some special people. St. Joseph Health staff and patients got a surprise when St. Nick walked through the doors. Santa and Mrs. Claus took pictures...
KBTX.com
Gusty wind feeds a likely round of storms Thursday afternoon & evening
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From days of freezing, winter weather to a quick flip of spring-like temperatures. The next weather system to cross the country is not only flip-flopping seasons but also brings the promise of rain and thunderstorms back to the Brazos Valley Thursday afternoon and evening. While the overall severe weather threat seems low it is not completely zero, specifically for the eastern reaches of the area.
KBTX.com
RECKLESS: The Eyewitness
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Melanie Tieperman and her son were driving home from school on May 12 when she saw a wrecked Texas Department of Public Safety transport on the side of Highway 7. TDCJ buses are a common sight in Centerville, a small town of fewer than 1,000 people...
KBTX.com
Focus at Four: Expert weighs in on privacy risks of doorbell cameras
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many Americans use doorbell cameras to help protect their homes and property, but experts say these devices could also pose more of a risk than an overall benefit. Paul Tracey, the founder and CEO of Innovative Technologies, was on First News at Four to discuss some...
Detached garage fire accidentally caused by cats using electric blanket to stay warm, TWFD says
Officials said two residents inside the main house were uninjured, but the three cars inside the detached garage were destroyed.
kwhi.com
BREAK-INS AT THE YARD, LJ’s BBQ UNDER INVESTIGATION
Brenham police are investigating after two local businesses were broken into in the early morning hours on Friday. Police confirm entry was made into The Yard and LJ’s BBQ in the 1400 block of West Main Street. Surveillance footage shared by The Yard shows what appears to be two...
brownwoodnews.com
Forest Service soliciting applications for two $50,000 grants to promote healthy trees, forests
The Texas A&M Forest Service is soliciting applications for a pair of $50,000 grants to promote healthy trees and forests. The agency’s Community Forestry Grants Program seeks to fund community forestry-focused projects in two areas: climate resiliency and community equity. To be eligible, applicants must be public or non-profit...
KBTX.com
Brazos County conducting feasibility study on old Bryan ISD administration building
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County is getting ready to review the worth of Bryan ISD’s old administration building located at 101 N. Texas Avenue. The county purchased the property for around $2.8 million. They will conduct a feasibility study and want to know if the building is safe to use and if it’s worth modifying and repairing and seeing what the needs of Brazos County are.
KBTX.com
Body of missing College Station man found in Austin
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The body of a missing man from College Station has been found in Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, Tanner Hoang, 22, was found on Dec. 24 in the 5200 block of North Capital of Texas Highway. Authorities say they were able to recover...
kwhi.com
TWO WOMEN ARRESTED WITH METHAMPHETAMINES
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said that if you are going to try to discard your narcotics during a pursuit, make sure it all makes it out of the window. Sgt. Ryan Meagher attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2004 Toyota Tundra pickup truck this (Wednesday) morning at 12:07am on I-10 West near Mile Marker 670.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office: Murder suspect located, arrested in Columbus, Texas
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Law enforcement agencies arrested murder suspect Ricardo Quinones, 38, on Tuesday afternoon in Columbus, Texas. At approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sgt. Randy Thumann received information from DPS Trooper Landon Rabun about a possible murder suspect traveling on I-10 eastbound in Fayette County. Thumann then notified the Austin County Sheriff’s Office, Westside HIDTA taskforce and the...
