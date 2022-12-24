ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Dells, WI

nbc15.com

Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Stoughton man who died on Christmas Eve after his SUV went off a snow-covered road into the Yahara River. On Wednesday, the medical examiner reported Jacob Kleven, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene...
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas

COLUMBUS, WI
nbc15.com

Fire officials urging fire smart safety measures this winter season

The high winds and low temperatures are giving way to a warm forecast ahead of the New Year, which means some changes are coming for winter recreation in Dane County. Nitty Gritty celebrating dozens of belated birthdays during grand reopening after fire. Updated: 20 hours ago. Birthday bells are ringing,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say

MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Fire officials urge safety measures amid rise in winter home fires

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -Home fires occur more in winter than in any other season and Western Wisconsin fire officials have reported numerous in December, some deadly. Half of all home heating fires occur in December, January and February, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, with heating being the second leading cause of U.S. home fires and the third leading cause of home fire deaths.
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

16-year-old seriously hurt after Rock Co. snowmobile crash

NEWARK, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old was badly hurt Wednesday afternoon after being thrown from the snowmobile the teen was operating, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported. Officials responded around 12:40 p.m. to the 6700 block of S. County Highway H, in the Town of Newark, for the report...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Eight classrooms at Platteville school temporarily unusable after pipe burst

PLATTEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Grant Co. passenger in two wrecks within one hour

PARIS, Wis. (WMTV) - Just minutes after a passenger in a crash was picked up by a friend, Grant County authorities say the same passenger was involved in a second wreck. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to the first crash on Monday, Dec. 19, in Paris Township. The report did not provide the time of the crash.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

One hurt after semis collide in Dodge Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was hurt after two semis collided in Dodge County Tuesday, officials reported. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office report indicated that a 57-year-old Horicon man was driving a Freightliner semi north on State Highway 16/26 in Town of Clyman, while a 46-year-old Florida man was also going northbound in a Volvo semi.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Icy roads causes six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police believe ice was a factor in a six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side last week. The wreck occurred around 7 p.m. Friday, December 23, on the Stoughton Rd. bridge and it resulted in a road closure, according to an incident. Police said there were...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville grandmother creates escape room

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man’s death at restaurant on Christmas Eve not considered suspicious

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police report Tuesday that a man died after he was found unconscious at a restaurant on Christmas Eve. According to an incident report, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the Baldwin Street Grille, located on the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue, for a man who was unresponsive.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man found dead on Christmas Eve; nothing suspicious found at scene, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. — A man was found dead at a Madison restaurant on Christmas Eve, the city’s police department said Tuesday. Officers were sent to a restaurant in the 1300 block of East Washington Ave. at around 10:30 p.m. after a man was found unresponsive. Life-saving measures were attempted but he could not be revived. Police said nothing suspicious was...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Person injured in crash involving two semi-trucks, Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office says

CLYMAN, Wis. — One person was injured in a crash involving two semi-trucks in Dodge County Tuesday afternoon, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 16/26 and County Highway CJ near Clyman. In a news release, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said a 57-year-old Horicon man driving a Freightliner semi...
DODGE COUNTY, WI

