nbc15.com
Salvatore’s Tomato Pies in Sun Prairie temporarily closes due to burst pipes
Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher.
nbc15.com
Snowmobile trails closed as warm weather rolls into Madison area
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The high winds and low temperatures are giving way to a warm forecast ahead of the New Year, which means some changes are coming for winter recreation in Dane County. “It certainly is challenging for our groomers to be out there grooming the ski trails just...
nbc15.com
Ice fishers reel in freshly frozen Lake Mendota
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The largest lake in Madison has officially frozen over, and Madisonians’ are taking advantage of the new layer of ice while it lasts. It’s a welcomed sight for ice fishers like Matthew Jones and his son. While they haven’t ice fished in the area...
nbc15.com
Columbus family devastated by fire that destroyed home on Christmas
nbc15.com
Student saved from losing $30,000 in scam at last minute, Madison police say
nbc15.com
Fire officials urging fire smart safety measures this winter season
The high winds and low temperatures are giving way to a warm forecast ahead of the New Year, which means some changes are coming for winter recreation in Dane County. Nitty Gritty celebrating dozens of belated birthdays during grand reopening after fire. Birthday bells are ringing,
nbc15.com
Travelers share stories of making it to Madison by Christmas
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Dane County Regional Airport was filled with the hustle and bustle of holiday travelers Sunday, as people made their way to loved ones on Christmas day, many with stories of long, round-about routes before reaching their destination. “So we were initially trying to fly into Milwaukee...
nbc15.com
Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash
nbc15.com
Nitty Gritty celebrating dozens of belated birthdays during grand reopening after fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After nearly five weeks and one million dollars in damage later, according to the owner, the Nitty Gritty is back open for business after a fire destroyed the backside of the building back in November. Birthday bells are ringing, and birthday beers are slinging. Customers can,...
nbc15.com
Quick season change this week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A weak system is moving through Iowa this morning, with the very outer edges bringing some light snowfall to Madison and areas southwest. While not much accumulation is expected, there is a fresh layer of snow on some roadways which could lead to some slick spots as people travel home after the holiday.
nbc15.com
MPD reports water leak in central Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived at...
nbc15.com
Fire officials urge safety measures amid rise in winter home fires
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -Home fires occur more in winter than in any other season and Western Wisconsin fire officials have reported numerous in December, some deadly. Half of all home heating fires occur in December, January and February, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, with heating being the second leading cause of U.S. home fires and the third leading cause of home fire deaths.
nbc15.com
It’s only up from here
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s weather is all about the temperatures. Last week we were dealing with bone-chilling wind chills that were down into the -30s and -40s. Starting this evening temperatures are only heading up. Normally temperatures will start heading down in the overnight hours, but because...
nbc15.com
Lasagna Love connects home cooks with neighbors in need
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the most powerful ways to show love may be through a pan of lasagna. Lasagna Love is a global nonprofit with chapters in southern Wisconsin. Anyone can sign up to volunteer and get matched with someone in their area who could use some help with dinner.
Fire at home north of Edgerton causes $50K in damages
TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. — A fire at a home north of Edgerton caused about $50,000 worth of damage early Tuesday. Fire crews and Dane County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 1400 block of County Highway W in the Town of Albion at around 3:25 a.m. One person was inside the home at the time of the fire, but...
nbc15.com
Madison Children’s Museum offering extended hours and special programming for winter break
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -During the final week of the year, school is out and kids will be looking for a million ways to have fun. Families seeking an educational activity can head to the Madison Children’s Museum for extra playtime. The MCM team have put together special programs and...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Trooper struck by pick-up truck during severe winter weather
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pick-up truck that lost control during severe winter weather. In a Facebook post by the Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened around 12:10 a.m. on Christmas...
nbc15.com
Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures
'Conditions continue to change,' say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work.
nbc15.com
One hurt after semis collide in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was hurt after two semis collided in Dodge County Tuesday, officials reported. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office report indicated that a 57-year-old Horicon man was driving a Freightliner semi north on State Highway 16/26 in Town of Clyman, while a 46-year-old Florida man was also going northbound in a Volvo semi.
nbc15.com
Icy roads causes six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police believe ice was a factor in a six-vehicle crash on Madison’s east side last week. The wreck occurred around 7 p.m. Friday, December 23, on the Stoughton Rd. bridge and it resulted in a road closure, according to an incident. Police said there were...
