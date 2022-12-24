FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -Home fires occur more in winter than in any other season and Western Wisconsin fire officials have reported numerous in December, some deadly. Half of all home heating fires occur in December, January and February, according to the U.S. Fire Administration, with heating being the second leading cause of U.S. home fires and the third leading cause of home fire deaths.

