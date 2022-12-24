Read full article on original website
NBA
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
NBA
15 Interesting Orlando Magic Stats Over Their Last Nine Games
The Magic have won eight of their last nine games. The last time they had a nine-game stretch with either one or no losses in that timeframe was from Dec. 23, 2010 through Jan. 8, 2011 when they won nine straight. Just a few days before that streak, they had made two separate blockbuster trades in which they reacquired Hedo Turkoglu along with Jason Richardson and Earl Clark from the Suns and Gilbert Arenas from the Wizards.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 93, Pelicans 113
Monday, Dec. 26 at 8:00 PM ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pacers had two impressive road wins heading into Christmas, but their strong play did not carry over into their first game after the holiday. Indiana struggled from the field and was outmuscled on the glass on Monday night...
NBA
Pelicans Top Timberwolves, 119-118
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans’ final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans narrowly outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Anthony Edwards, who scored 27...
NBA
"Maintain That Focus" | Utah Continues Road Trip Against Defending Champion Warriors
Entering Wednesday night's showdown against the defending champions, there's only one question worth asking for Jazz Nation. It isn't about if the Jazz will shoot better against the Warriors. It isn't about the health of starting forward Kelly Olynyk. It isn't about Lauri Markkanen and his All-Star status or what Jordan Clarkson will wear pregame.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans announce sellout crowd for Wednesday and Friday contests against Minnesota and Philadelphia
The New Orleans Pelicans today announced that the team’s upcoming home games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers are sold out. A limited amount of visiting team returns may be available. Tipoffs are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 30 at the Smoothie King Center.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Looking to Rebound on the Road
The Cavaliers finished their home stand after a statement win against the Bucks with a flat loss to Toronto before being outgunned by the Nets. Justin and Carter weigh in on the two losses to try to diagnose what went wrong before looking ahead to the two-game road trip against the Pacers and Bulls.
NBA
Gus Kattengell on Pelicans team culture, Pacers win, New Orleans fans | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer shares his interview with Jaxson Hayes after another big game against the Indiana Pacers (7:12). Jim and Joe Cardosi also chat with Pelicans Radio Network pre and postgame show host Gus Kattengell (10:10) about the Pels improbable domination of the Pacers on Monday, the Pelicans roster and team culture, plus how impressed they are with the fans in the Smoothie King Center.
NBA
Kia Rookie Ladder: Why Wilt Chamberlain is the greatest rookie ever
The prize at the end of the season for the best first-year player has a name now: the Wilt Chamberlain Rookie of the Year Award, one of several annual awards newly dubbed. At first blush, relegating a legendary Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest player in league history to an honor focused only on first-year guys might have seemed a slight. Chamberlain led the NBA in scoring seven times in his 13 seasons, in rebounds eight times and topped everybody in shooting accuracy nine times. So what, his final 12 seasons of his career were chopped liver or something?
NBA
Hield Shooting His Way Into the Record Books
No matter when you’re reading this story, odds are Buddy Hield is in the gym right now getting up shots. That may be an exaggeration, but only slightly. Ask around the Pacers locker room and you’ll hear tale after tale of Hield’s unmatched work ethic. On road...
NBA
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis diagnosed with right thumb fracture, will try to play
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today the Sacramento Kings announced that center Domantas Sabonis sustained an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament of the right thumb during Friday’s game versus the Wizards. The injury was confirmed through extensive consultation with Kings team physicians and outside specialists. Sabonis will be listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against Denver.
NBA
NBA CrunchTime poised for Wednesday's 8-game slate
It’s the third of our five straight nights of CrunchTime. People are still working their way through the holiday leftovers, but we’re serving up fresh NBA action. Streaming at 8:30 p.m. ET on the NBA App, Jared Greenberg and 2016 NBA Champion Channing Frye will take you around the league, offering a feast of satisfying plays, delectable dunks and fantastic finishes throughout the night.
NBA
Onyeka Okongwu Adds Another Layer to his Game
Onyeka Okongwu has brought a little bit more to the table this season. His ability to make midrange shots has helped the Hawks this season. But in the overall context of Okongwu's game, it serves as a side dish and not a main course at that table. "Personally, for me,...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Hawks
Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 7:30 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After a disappointing effort on Monday night in New Orleans, the Pacers (17-17) will hope to bounce back on their home court on Tuesday when they host Trae Young and the Hawks (17-16) on the second night of a back-to-back.
NBA
Celebrate The Start Of 2023 At Moda Center - Here's What To Expect
After a six-game road trip in which the Portland Trail Blazers finished 3-3, the team returns home to face the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 26 and the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 2. Here's what to expect as the Blazers ring in the new year at Moda Center. The Trail Blazers...
NBA
Recap: Hachimura's 30 ties career high, Wizards eclipse Suns 127-102
On the second night of a home back-to-back, the Wizards picked up their third consecutive win and fourth of their last five games, dominating the Suns in D.C. by a final score of 127-102. Rui Hachimura led the way for the Wizards with 30 points (tying his career-high) on 11-of-13 shooting from the field.
NBA
SIAKAM NAMED EASTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
The National Basketball Association announced Monday that forward Pascal Siakam has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 10 (Dec. 19-25) of the 2022-23 season. Siakam captures player of the week honours for the fifth time in his career (Nov. 5-11, 2018, Nov. 4-10, 2019, Jan. 20-26, 2020, and Jan. 31 - Feb. 6, 2022).
NBA
Grizzlies fall to Suns 125-108; Memphis’ fourth loss in five games
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Phoenix Suns 125-108 on Tuesday at FedExForum, ending a season-high seven-game home winning streak. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 34 points, including a single-quarter career-high 22 points in the third period. Desmond Bane followed with 14 points, and Xavier Tillman Sr. chipped in with nine points off the bench in the fourth quarter. Steven Adams finished with six points and 10 rebounds.
NBA
Multiple gameday changes on Pelicans injury list
UPDATE: Trey Murphy has been added to the injury report Monday morning, listed as questionable due to non-COVID illness. New Orleans submitted an updated injury report on Monday morning as the team held shootaround and prepared for tonight’s home game vs. Indiana. Dyson Daniels (non-COVID illness) now joins Larry Nance Jr. (right Achilles soreness) as questionable, while Zion Williamson (return to competition reconditioning) is listed as doubtful. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) remain listed as out, but they are now joined by Herb Jones (health and safety protocols) as being unavailable to play Monday.
NBA
Justise Winslow Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (December 26, 2022) – Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow exited the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a left ankle sprain on Wednesday, December 21. Further evaluation confirms a grade 2 ankle sprain. Winslow will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
