Memphis, TN

NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

15 Interesting Orlando Magic Stats Over Their Last Nine Games

The Magic have won eight of their last nine games. The last time they had a nine-game stretch with either one or no losses in that timeframe was from Dec. 23, 2010 through Jan. 8, 2011 when they won nine straight. Just a few days before that streak, they had made two separate blockbuster trades in which they reacquired Hedo Turkoglu along with Jason Richardson and Earl Clark from the Suns and Gilbert Arenas from the Wizards.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 93, Pelicans 113

Monday, Dec. 26 at 8:00 PM ET at Smoothie King Center. The Pacers had two impressive road wins heading into Christmas, but their strong play did not carry over into their first game after the holiday. Indiana struggled from the field and was outmuscled on the glass on Monday night...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Pelicans Top Timberwolves, 119-118

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans’ final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans narrowly outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Anthony Edwards, who scored 27...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - Looking to Rebound on the Road

The Cavaliers finished their home stand after a statement win against the Bucks with a flat loss to Toronto before being outgunned by the Nets. Justin and Carter weigh in on the two losses to try to diagnose what went wrong before looking ahead to the two-game road trip against the Pacers and Bulls.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Gus Kattengell on Pelicans team culture, Pacers win, New Orleans fans | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer shares his interview with Jaxson Hayes after another big game against the Indiana Pacers (7:12). Jim and Joe Cardosi also chat with Pelicans Radio Network pre and postgame show host Gus Kattengell (10:10) about the Pels improbable domination of the Pacers on Monday, the Pelicans roster and team culture, plus how impressed they are with the fans in the Smoothie King Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Kia Rookie Ladder: Why Wilt Chamberlain is the greatest rookie ever

The prize at the end of the season for the best first-year player has a name now: the Wilt Chamberlain Rookie of the Year Award, one of several annual awards newly dubbed. At first blush, relegating a legendary Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest player in league history to an honor focused only on first-year guys might have seemed a slight. Chamberlain led the NBA in scoring seven times in his 13 seasons, in rebounds eight times and topped everybody in shooting accuracy nine times. So what, his final 12 seasons of his career were chopped liver or something?
KANSAS STATE
NBA

Hield Shooting His Way Into the Record Books

No matter when you’re reading this story, odds are Buddy Hield is in the gym right now getting up shots. That may be an exaggeration, but only slightly. Ask around the Pacers locker room and you’ll hear tale after tale of Hield’s unmatched work ethic. On road...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis diagnosed with right thumb fracture, will try to play

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Today the Sacramento Kings announced that center Domantas Sabonis sustained an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament of the right thumb during Friday’s game versus the Wizards. The injury was confirmed through extensive consultation with Kings team physicians and outside specialists. Sabonis will be listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against Denver.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

NBA CrunchTime poised for Wednesday's 8-game slate

It’s the third of our five straight nights of CrunchTime. People are still working their way through the holiday leftovers, but we’re serving up fresh NBA action. Streaming at 8:30 p.m. ET on the NBA App, Jared Greenberg and 2016 NBA Champion Channing Frye will take you around the league, offering a feast of satisfying plays, delectable dunks and fantastic finishes throughout the night.
NBA

Onyeka Okongwu Adds Another Layer to his Game

Onyeka Okongwu has brought a little bit more to the table this season. His ability to make midrange shots has helped the Hawks this season. But in the overall context of Okongwu's game, it serves as a side dish and not a main course at that table. "Personally, for me,...
ATLANTA, GA
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers vs Hawks

Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 7:30 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After a disappointing effort on Monday night in New Orleans, the Pacers (17-17) will hope to bounce back on their home court on Tuesday when they host Trae Young and the Hawks (17-16) on the second night of a back-to-back.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Recap: Hachimura's 30 ties career high, Wizards eclipse Suns 127-102

On the second night of a home back-to-back, the Wizards picked up their third consecutive win and fourth of their last five games, dominating the Suns in D.C. by a final score of 127-102. Rui Hachimura led the way for the Wizards with 30 points (tying his career-high) on 11-of-13 shooting from the field.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

SIAKAM NAMED EASTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

The National Basketball Association announced Monday that forward Pascal Siakam has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 10 (Dec. 19-25) of the 2022-23 season. Siakam captures player of the week honours for the fifth time in his career (Nov. 5-11, 2018, Nov. 4-10, 2019, Jan. 20-26, 2020, and Jan. 31 - Feb. 6, 2022).
NBA

Grizzlies fall to Suns 125-108; Memphis’ fourth loss in five games

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Phoenix Suns 125-108 on Tuesday at FedExForum, ending a season-high seven-game home winning streak. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 34 points, including a single-quarter career-high 22 points in the third period. Desmond Bane followed with 14 points, and Xavier Tillman Sr. chipped in with nine points off the bench in the fourth quarter. Steven Adams finished with six points and 10 rebounds.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Multiple gameday changes on Pelicans injury list

UPDATE: Trey Murphy has been added to the injury report Monday morning, listed as questionable due to non-COVID illness. New Orleans submitted an updated injury report on Monday morning as the team held shootaround and prepared for tonight’s home game vs. Indiana. Dyson Daniels (non-COVID illness) now joins Larry Nance Jr. (right Achilles soreness) as questionable, while Zion Williamson (return to competition reconditioning) is listed as doubtful. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) remain listed as out, but they are now joined by Herb Jones (health and safety protocols) as being unavailable to play Monday.
INDIANA STATE
NBA

Justise Winslow Injury Update

PORTLAND, Ore. (December 26, 2022) – Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow exited the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a left ankle sprain on Wednesday, December 21. Further evaluation confirms a grade 2 ankle sprain. Winslow will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
PORTLAND, OR

