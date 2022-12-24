Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in burglary
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a burglary. Two people broke into a business at 3391 Fairburn Road Dec. 13. A store employee said the store’s front lock was pried open and the men damaged an ATM and stole cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets.
Man seeking warmth at SW Atlanta dollar store ambushed, shot nearby, cops say
A man was ambushed and shot Tuesday evening shortly after seeking warmth at a southwest Atlanta dollar store and being denied entry, authorities said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Child shot on Central Drive in Stone Mountain, 2 people arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 12-year-old was shot during a dispute in Stone Mountain Wednesday. DeKalb police responded to 4719 Central Drive in Stone Mountain and found a girl with a gunshot wound. She was shot during a dispute between her mother and another individual, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows fire inside northwest Atlanta Walmart
ATLANTA - A small fire broke out inside a Walmart in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday evening. It happened at the Walmart off Howell Mill Road adjacent to Interstate 75. Video shared with FOX 5 shows the flames shooting up about 20 feet to just under the light fixtures in the men’s clothing section as people evacuated the store.
fox5atlanta.com
Icy patch trips up wannabe armed robber, Gainesville police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A Gainesville man's attempt to rob the employees of a local business became than he bargained after it turned into what police described "like a scene from Home Alone." The Gainesville police say that 30-year-old Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez had hid himself behind a business on the 400 block...
Furnace catches Cobb County auto shop on fire amid freezing temperatures
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Employees at a Cobb County auto repair shop are safe after the building caught fire Tuesday afternoon. Kennesaw police say the fire started at Caliber Collision on Moon Station Road. Firefighters say employees evacuated the building and tried putting the fire out themselves. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
atlantanewsfirst.com
One dead, one injured at Budgetel Inn & Suites in Decatur
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were shot at the Budgetel Inn & Suites in Decatur at 2945 Gus Place. Police responded to the scene before 1:15 p.m. One of the victims has died, while the other has been taken to a local hospital. There is no further...
Man denied from going into Family Dollar to escape the cold, gets shot after leaving
ATLANTA — A man trying to enter an Atlanta Family Dollar store in order to escape the cold weather was denied entry and then shot at it as he left the store, according to Atlanta police. Atlanta police say that around 10 p.m.. on Tuesday, officers arrived at an...
fox5atlanta.com
Seniors struggling with burst pipes, lack of water for days at Decatur apartments
DECATUR, Ga. - The temperature may be rising, but the frigid Arctic blast is still causing problems around metro Atlanta. For the senior residents of Decatur's Magnolia Circle Apartments, burst pipes and freezing temperatures have left them without service for days. Christmas was anything but merry for Faye Sermons. "I'm...
pickensprogress.com
Massive meth bust in Talking Rock, four arrests made
On December 14, 2022, Agent’s with the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (CMANS), assisted by the Cherokee Multi-Agency SWAT Team and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Talonah Street in Talking Rock, after investigating a complaint into the distribution of Methamphetamine in the area. The individual arrested are listed below along with their corresponding charges:
Who pays for the water when a pipe bursts? Your city may be able to help
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — When pipes burst and water sprays everywhere, who pays for all that water?. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spent the day Tuesday asking several water metro districts that exact question. She also found one city of South Fulton neighborhood homeowner Terry Francis said the water...
fox5atlanta.com
When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
fox5atlanta.com
Water main breaks, issues continue for portions of metro Atlanta after freeze
ATLANTA - While the worst of Georgia's freezing, cold Arctic blast is behind us, many areas throughout the state were left putting together the pieces for residents experiencing severe water issues. As facility delays, closures, and water outages continue to be reported, this list will be updated regularly to bring...
fox5atlanta.com
Thousands in Clayton County still without water
As the metro Atlanta area thaws out, thousands are still waiting for running water. Many have gone nearly a week without it. FOX 5 has received numerous calls and emails asking about the problem and officials in Clayton County respond to when will it actually fix the problem and why is it taking so long?
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man shot in leg outside Atlanta Family Dollar
ATLANTA - A shooting outside an Atlanta Family Dollar sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night, police say. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. At the scene, officers found...
fox5atlanta.com
Police identify man wanted in several burglaries around metro Atlanta
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - The Fayette County sheriff said investigators there have arrested a serial burglar who was wanted by numerous police departments throughout metro Atlanta. Sheriff Barry Babb told FOX 5 the key to cracking the case was the moment deputies pulled over the driver of the white Kia...
Employees, inmates at Clayton County Jail say freezing weekend weather made jail conditions worse
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Inmates and employees say conditions at the Clayton County Jail are worse than normal after freezing weekend temperatures wreaked havoc. “The power was out for three days,” said Tenille Davis. Cell phone video recorded by an employee and sent to Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln...
4 shot, 1 dead in separate shootings miles apart in DeKalb County, police confirm
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. — Five people have been shot in a matter of hours just a few miles apart from one another, DeKalb County police have confirmed. Officers responded to the Budgetel Inn on Gus Place just before 1 p.m. Wednesday where they found two people who had been shot.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect caught on camera trying to violently break into Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Police investigators are searching for a suspect accused of trying to break into and burglarize one Atlanta home multiple times. Atlanta police say the attempted break-ins happened at a vacant home that is under construction on the 100 block of Adair Avenue. On Dec. 7, Officers responded to...
