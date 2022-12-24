Read full article on original website
Related
Man hit by train in Pensacola Monday identified
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was hit and killed by a train Monday in Pensacola has officially been identified. According to police, Terry Glenn Barclay, 57, was hit and killed near Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. WKRG News 5 will continue to investigate this story and will update it when more information becomes […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD says woman flees during traffic stop, crashes into business
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman crashed into an unoccupied business while trying to flee from officers Tuesday morning, according to Mobile police. Authorities said police pulled over a vehicle on a traffic stop around 1:54 a.m. Tuesday at Moffett Road near Interstate 65 Service Road. The driver stopped and as the officer attempted to identify her, she sped off, leading to a vehicle pursuit. The chase ended when her vehicle became disabled after she crashed into an unoccupied business, police said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Police investigating shooting into an unoccupied vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police are investigating a shooting into an unoccupied vehicle that occurred Monday morning, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the 600 block of Chin Street at approximately 3:46 a.m. in reference to shots fired. Officers said they discovered unknown subjects had fired shots into...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Officer shoots dog that charged toward him
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after they say an officer shot and killed a dog Tuesday night. When officers responded to 600 block of Merritt Drive around 10:18 p.m. about a disorderly complaint involving an assault, the victim’s dog charged toward an officer, who was forced to shoot the animal, according to police.
WEAR
Troopers: Driver falls asleep at wheel on I-10 in Santa Rosa County, crashes into trees
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A driver who fell asleep and drove into oncoming traffic in Santa Rosa County Wednesday morning survived unharmed. FHP says a car crossed over the median on I-10 around 5:15 a.m. at mile marker 42. The vehicle ended up in the opposite lane before crashing...
WPMI
Woman arrested after Mobile Police chase ends with her crashed into local business
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at approximately 1:54 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Moffett Road near I-65 Service Road. The driver stopped the vehicle, and as the officer attempted to identify the driver, she sped off, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
3 people dead, 2 critically injured in Christmas Day vehicle accident on Gulf Beach Highway: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people died and two were critically injured on Christmas day in a two-vehicle crash on Gulf Beach Hwy., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said at 12:23 a.m., on Dec. 25, a silver 2004 Honda sedan was traveling west on Gulf Beach Hwy., approaching Sunset Ave. A green […]
1 killed after being hit by train near Scenic Highway: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One pedestrian is dead after being hit by a train in Pensacola, according to the Pensacola Police Department. PPD said the pedestrian was hit near Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. There are no other details at this time.
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing runaway teen
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help locating a missing teenager. According to a Facebook post, Noah Reese Casey, 16, was reported missing on Dec. 27, 2022. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said he is a missing runaway. Noah is 5’6″ with blonde hair […]
WALA-TV FOX10
‘I stayed calm and tried not to panic’; shopper recalls shooting at Walmart on the Beltline
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One man’s trip to Walmart took a frightening turn when shots rang out Tuesday evening. As FOX10 News first reported, two people were wounded in an exchange of gunfire between two groups of individuals at the Walmart on Beltline Highway. Matthew Flint, a local shopper,...
Woman allegedly punched by man at Chick-Fil-A on Airport Blvd: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after he punched a woman and her car at the Chick-Fil-A on Airport Boulevard last week. According to officials, officers were called to the Chick-Fil-A on Dec. 23 at 6:45 a.m. for a report of an assault. The victim told […]
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man charged with whipping 5 children with belt, charging cord
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested Monday and charged with five counts of aggravated child abuse. Eric Suggs, 28, was arrested after a medical and forensic exam revealed that he had physically abused a 13-month-old, 6-year-old, 8-year-old, 9-year-old, and 11-year-old, according to an arrest report. According to...
Robbery suspect leads police on early morning chase: Bay Minette Police
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bay Minette Police were led on a short vehicle pursuit early Tuesday morning that ended with the arrest of a robbery suspect. Police said around 3 a.m., Tuesday morning, they attempted a traffic stop when the officer noticed the owner of the vehicle had a warrant for robbery in Robertsdale. […]
WPMI
Mobile Police evacuate Walmart after bomb threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have given the green light after a bomb threat at a Walmart. The store evacuated employees and customers after someone messaged the store along Government Boulevard around 10:45 Tuesday morning. Officers did not report finding any threats. This is a developing story.
Shooting breaks out inside Alabama Walmart, police say
Two people were shot inside an Alabama Walmart Tuesday night, police said. The shooting began at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart off Interstate 65 in Mobile. Reportedly two groups of people began fighting in the self-checkout line at the store when guns were drawn and they groups began shooting at one another.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating officer-involved shooting at Plover and Partridge streets
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in the Maysville community. No one was hit by gunfire but the officer and subject sustained minor injuries, authorities said. The incident happened at Plover and Partridge streets around 1:29 p.m. when an officer conducted...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police chief details what led up to officer-involved shooting Tuesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine provides new details in an incident where a Mobile police officer struggled with a suspect, then fired a shot. Prine says no one was hit. Twenty-five-year-old Dequarrio Hines was taken into custody. He faces charges of assault and resisting arrest. Prine...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Woman kicks in apartment door, attacks woman inside, steals child’s Christmas gifts
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police need your help finding a burglary suspect. This is Kadejah Johnson, who police say took part in a home invasion over the holiday weekend. MPD said that a woman and her child were inside an apartment with her boyfriend when Johnson, considered his other girlfriend, kicked in the door and attacked her.
Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing another woman ‘multiple times’: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they made an arrest in a Dec. 19 stabbing on Africatown Boulevard. Cara Hall, 26, was arrested and charged with assault. Hall was transported to Metro Jail. On Monday, Dec. 19 at around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard for […]
Shooting inside I-65 Walmart, 2 hurt: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine confirmed two people were shot inside Walmart off I-65 Tuesday night at around 8:30 p.m.. WKRG News 5 spoke with Prine, who said two groups of people got into an altercation at the self checkout line. Prine said the two groups started shooting at each other. […]
Comments / 0