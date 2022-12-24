MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman crashed into an unoccupied business while trying to flee from officers Tuesday morning, according to Mobile police. Authorities said police pulled over a vehicle on a traffic stop around 1:54 a.m. Tuesday at Moffett Road near Interstate 65 Service Road. The driver stopped and as the officer attempted to identify her, she sped off, leading to a vehicle pursuit. The chase ended when her vehicle became disabled after she crashed into an unoccupied business, police said.

MOBILE, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO