Flomaton, AL

WKRG News 5

Man hit by train in Pensacola Monday identified

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was hit and killed by a train Monday in Pensacola has officially been identified. According to police, Terry Glenn Barclay, 57, was hit and killed near Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. WKRG News 5 will continue to investigate this story and will update it when more information becomes […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD says woman flees during traffic stop, crashes into business

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman crashed into an unoccupied business while trying to flee from officers Tuesday morning, according to Mobile police. Authorities said police pulled over a vehicle on a traffic stop around 1:54 a.m. Tuesday at Moffett Road near Interstate 65 Service Road. The driver stopped and as the officer attempted to identify her, she sped off, leading to a vehicle pursuit. The chase ended when her vehicle became disabled after she crashed into an unoccupied business, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police investigating shooting into an unoccupied vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police are investigating a shooting into an unoccupied vehicle that occurred Monday morning, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the 600 block of Chin Street at approximately 3:46 a.m. in reference to shots fired. Officers said they discovered unknown subjects had fired shots into...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Officer shoots dog that charged toward him

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after they say an officer shot and killed a dog Tuesday night. When officers responded to 600 block of Merritt Drive around 10:18 p.m. about a disorderly complaint involving an assault, the victim’s dog charged toward an officer, who was forced to shoot the animal, according to police.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police evacuate Walmart after bomb threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have given the green light after a bomb threat at a Walmart. The store evacuated employees and customers after someone messaged the store along Government Boulevard around 10:45 Tuesday morning. Officers did not report finding any threats. This is a developing story.
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating officer-involved shooting at Plover and Partridge streets

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday in the Maysville community. No one was hit by gunfire but the officer and subject sustained minor injuries, authorities said. The incident happened at Plover and Partridge streets around 1:29 p.m. when an officer conducted...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police chief details what led up to officer-involved shooting Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine provides new details in an incident where a Mobile police officer struggled with a suspect, then fired a shot. Prine says no one was hit. Twenty-five-year-old Dequarrio Hines was taken into custody. He faces charges of assault and resisting arrest. Prine...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting inside I-65 Walmart, 2 hurt: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine confirmed two people were shot inside Walmart off I-65 Tuesday night at around 8:30 p.m.. WKRG News 5 spoke with Prine, who said two groups of people got into an altercation at the self checkout line. Prine said the two groups started shooting at each other. […]
MOBILE, AL

