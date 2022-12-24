ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Cathedral Masses, LA County Holiday Celebration set for Christmas Eve

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N1Cab_0jtFj4Xi00
The California School of the Arts – San Gabriel Valley Vocal Arts Ensemble. | Photo courtesy of The Music Center/Twitter

Christmas Eve in the Southland will be marked Saturday by Masses at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels and the 63rd annual Los Angeles County Holiday Celebration at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

Archbishop José H. Gomez will preside at a 4 p.m. Christmas Eve family Mass and a 10 p.m. Mass. Both Masses will be in English. The 10 p.m. Mass will be preceded by Christmas carols with cathedral’s choir at 9:30 p.m.

The Masses will be streamed at facebook.com/olacathedral and youtube.com/olacathedral.

“We are drawn back, year after year, to find Mary and Joseph and the Child wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger,” Gomez said. “Jesus entered our world as a Child, and he told us that in order to enter his world, we also need to become children. The Child who comes on Christmas promised to never leave us. He renews that promise, the promise of Christmas, in every Eucharist.

“Jesus comes to be with us, to be the bread of life, to fill us with his own divine life. We can find this Child, we can meet him again and again, in our churches. He is there at the altar, he is there in the tabernacle, just as he was present in the manger, waiting for us, waiting to give himself to us. Let’s keep praying for one another in this holy season.”

The LA County Holiday Celebration will run from 3-6 p.m. and have a live audience for the first time since 2019. It will be televised live by KOCE-TV Channel 50 and streamed at pbssocal.org, kcet.org and the Public Broadcasting Service app. It will be rebroadcast at 6 p.m. on KOCE and at 11 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday on KCET-TV Channel 28.

Tickets are not required. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis and is not guaranteed.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. A line on the Hope Street side of Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center starts forming at roughly 9 a.m. Parking is free in The Music Center garage.

While The Music Center strongly encourages vaccines/boosters and the use of masks, they are no longer required to attend performances in its theaters.

There will be 21 music ensembles, choirs and dance companies performing during the celebration which will be hosted by opera singer Suzanna Guzmán for the ninth year and Candice Heiden, a professional roller skater, skate choreographer and coach.

The Santa Monica-based a cappella performance group Squad Harmonix is among the newcomers who will be performing. The group of performers 8 to 17 years old presents a high-energy, family friendly show with a heavy focus on pop, contemporary, Disney and movie-theme music.

Squad Harmonix has recorded two albums that are available on Spotify.

Other new performers include the blues band Sista Jeans Blues Machine; the hip-hop dance ensemble Temper Tantrum; tap dance ensemble Reverb Tap Company; and the California School of the Arts-San Gabriel Valley Vocal Arts Ensemble.

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will perform at the celebration for the 32nd consecutive year, singing Motown-themed Christmas songs.

Other Christmas Eve performers include:

— The Urban Voices Project, a choir of homeless men and women living on Skid Row which will sing “Hang Your Lights” and “Everyday Will Be A Holiday”;

— the all-women global soul music ensemble ADAAWE, which will perform its original reggae tune Sikiya fused with an alternate take on the traditional holiday song “Little Drummer Girl,” that empowers girls and celebrates rhythm;

— the Grammy-winning guitarist Daniel Ho and his trio, who will sing “The Little Drummer Boy” in Hawaiian accompanied by original hula choreography by Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani;

— the all-female mariachi ensemble Las Colibrí will blend vocal harmonies with unique arrangements of such holiday songs as “Silent Night”;

— the world chamber music ensemble Quartero Nuevo will perform Romanian Christmas carols;

— the Philippine folk arts dance company Kayamanan Ng Lahi will perform “A New Beginning,” using traditional Pangalay and provincial-style movements juxtaposed with original, contemporary music to illustrate the transformation of the human spirit;

— the secular, a cappella community choir Voices of Reason, which sings comedic songs focusing on science and separation of church and state, will sing “Evolution” and Steve Martin’s “Atheists Don’t Have No Songs”; and

— the Sound of China Guzheng Ensemble will fuse the sound of traditional Chinese instruments with American country music for a holiday rendition of “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

More information on the celebration is available by calling its information hotline at 213-972-3099 or its website, HolidayCelebration.org.

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Dec. 30-Jan. 5

Say goodbye to 2022 and kick off 2023 on a high note at one of Southern California’s many parties. And don’t forget about to check out the bands, horses and floats that will appear at the Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2023. Dec. 30. Bandfest. Robinson Stadium at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Relatives, LAPD search for missing rapper Theophilus London

Relatives of rapper Theophilus London and the Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday appealed to the public for help locating the musician, who has been missing for months. A missing person report was filed Wednesday by the 35-year-old London’s family, although reports differ about when he disappeared. According to an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays

Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
southarkansassun.com

$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families

According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell Bring Their Kids to Serve Meals to the Homeless Ahead of Christmas

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell gave back to the homeless in Los Angeles on Friday with their two older children — daughter Powerful Queen, 2, and son Golden Sagon, 5½ Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are teaching their kids about giving back this holiday season. The pair stepped out to volunteer their time at the Los Angeles Mission's annual Christmas Feed-the-Homeless event on Friday. Joined by daughter Powerful Queen, 2, and son Golden Sagon, 5½, the Wild N'Out host, 42, and the journalist, 35, helped serve meals and took a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

No-burn alert extended through Monday for parts of SoCal

The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning for much of Southern California.The residential wood-burning ban will include all those in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties, and all of Orange County.  It will remain in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Monday. The no-burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper. Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted, the SCAQMD said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

California Low Rider Association looking to overturn ban of cruising on LA streets

A local group is working hard to repeal a series of laws and ordinances that ban lowriders from cruising Los Angeles city streets, claiming that the rules are a glaring example of systemic racism. Gathered in East Los Angeles Friday evening, dozens of "cruisers," or people who hit the streets to flaunt their custom-built lowriders, hoping to celebrate the culture that makes their community so special. Lowriding is an iconic representation of Latino culture, a tradition that has lived in for decades, despite a number of ordinances outlawing the activity. "It's culture, like a brotherhood or sisterhood of community of car enthusiasts," said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

OCTA offers free bus rides for New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve revelers can again take advantage of free bus rides, thanks to the Orange County Transportation Authority’s annual program. Anyone wishing to ride a bus on the last night of the year can do so for no charge from 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. The agency...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

West Hills medical facility evacuated over mercury spill

A medical facility in West Hills was evacuated Wednesday after a small amount of mercury spilled in one of its rooms. The hazardous materials call was received at 2:16 p.m. from 7320 N. Woodlake Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. The building was cleared out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy