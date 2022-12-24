ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Travelers anxious as flights postponed again at Lambert Airport amid arctic breeze

By Mallory Thomas
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q2jZW_0jtFiNKt00

ST. LOUIS – For the second straight day, delays and cancellations piled up at St. Louis Lambert International Airport amid frigid weather.

Just two days before Christmas, many people waited anxiously on benches all over the airport, trying to get to loved ones for the holiday.

“We’re supposed to fly at 10 a.m., and now we’re flying at 8 p.m. And we got here at 7 [a.m.],” said Jose Ovideo and Ysibel Revilla.

Top Story: Police raid hospital room of terminally-ill man for medical marijuana use

“My phone has been texting me like, ‘Oh, your flight to Chicago was cancelled,’ ‘Your flight to Denver was cancelled,’ and here we are ‘Your flight to Seattle was cancelled,'” said Kaiyue Jaing.

She said her first booked flight was cancelled as she was headed to the airport for departure.

Out on the highways, truck drivers said the roads were tricky once again.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

“Between Wyoming shutting the whole state down, which they do when it gets high winds like this, and then the drifting snow, and everything to keep the truck drivers safe, they just shut it down. They don’t want like to see us on the side of the road anymore than we do,” said Billy Nelson.

She followed the storm all the way from Idaho and said icy roads meant constantly finding alternative routes to get to her stop in Kentucky. She double-checked all of the equipment before getting back out on the road in the dangerously cold weather.

Trending: Tales of buried treasure in the Ozarks

“Just make sure everything is up and running. Make sure your tires are good. Check your hydraulic lines and keep your windshields clean. Extra windshield wipers,” said Nelson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Southwest Airlines Screws St. Louis Travelers (PHOTOS + VIDEOS)

Southwest Airlines caused chaos across the country this week when it canceled more than two-thirds of its flights — including more than half of its flights in and out of St. Louis. Travelers were left grounded in airports with little to no information and nobody answering the customer service...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Frustrations boil over as Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis see cancelations, delays, lost bags

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Southwest Airlines passengers in St. Louis are voicing frustration amid flight cancelations, delays, and complaints of lost baggage. Long lines of passengers could be spotted at Terminal 2 of Lambert Airport Monday morning at the ticket counter. Similar scenes have been spotted in airports across the country as Southwest flights have been delayed and canceled. Customers have also reported issues getting refunds.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Southwest Airlines scrambling to address luggage nightmare at St. Louis Airport

On the day after Christmas, not a festive mood for thousands, but instead frustration, as Southwest Airlines faces disruptions in Denver and Chicago, causing headaches nationwide. Southwest Airlines scrambling to address luggage …. On the day after Christmas, not a festive mood for thousands, but instead frustration, as Southwest Airlines...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Winter weather cancels 30% of St. Louis Lambert Airport flights

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This is one of the busiest times of the year for air travel, and winter weather continues to disrupt holiday travel, leaving passengers with delays and cancellations. According to flight tracker FlightAware almost 8,000 flights were delayed and more than 3,400 were canceled on Saturday. Lambert International Airport officials say 30% […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

The hidden gem of Missouri: Hidden Valley snow tubing

WILDWOOD, MO—Hidden Valley’s Polar Plunge Tubing Park is officially open. Hidden Valley is without a doubt St. Louis’s hidden gem. Snow tubing is similar to sledding, but better. There is no need for sleds because they supply each rider with unique tubes that are fast, safe, and comfortable.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri in 2023: Where is rent headed in the new year?

Renters have likely noticed a heftier price tag on units the past year. Price growth for rental units has been slowing in recent months, but in early 2022 annual rent increases topped 17% nationally. November rent was up nearly 9% in Kansas City and up close to 4% in St....
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

This Must Have Iconic Deep-Fried Dish Makes Missouri Famous

If you've ever lived in Missouri or just visited you know that this staple is a must-have treat at any restaurant you eat at. No matter which restaurant you dine at, especially if you're visiting a St. Louis restaurant, you will find this appetizer dish on every menu. Toasted Ravioli and the Food Network have dubbed this delicious appetizer the Missouri dish to try.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy