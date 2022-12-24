ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thefmextra.com

Minnesota green-lights funds for Silver Linings Apartments

Churches United’s proposal to build deeply affordable housing for older homeless men and women is finally moving toward reality, thanks to approval by the Minnesota Housing and Finance Agency of $9,585,000 in interest-deferred, forgivable bonds from Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. With that approval — plus $600,000 already committed locally...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Feeding Our Future fraud investigation casts scrutiny on Minnesota nonprofits

After reading the news about Feeding Our Future, the donor had a pressing question for Nonoko Sato: "How do we know an organization is fraudulent?" Nonprofits across Minnesota are facing similar questions because of the Feeding Our Future investigation, involving more than $250 million in alleged fraud - the largest pandemic-related fraud in the United States, prosecutors say, and one of the largest federal fraud cases ever in the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Record 40th homicide confirmed in St. Paul Wednesday night

A record 40 homicides have now been confirmed by police in St. Paul after a man was found dead on the 500 block of Lawson Ave. W. late Wednesday night. According to St. Paul police, a 911 caller reported shots fired just before midnight, with responding officers arriving in an alleyway to find a man who was unresponsive and not breathing, having suffered "apparent gunshot injuries."
SAINT PAUL, MN
kfgo.com

ASK A TROOPER: “Prepared to Get Stuck or Prepared to Survive”

With winter upon us I felt the need to share some insight from our Department of Public Safety blog in reference to winter driving when the weather and road conditions deteriorate. “When the National Weather Service starts using words like “life-threatening,” our Homeland Security and Emergency Management division sits up...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota finalizes plan to keep wolf population stable

Minnesota wildlife officials have finalized a plan to keep the state's wolf population stable for the next decade. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources would aim to keep the population between 2,200 and 3,000 animals, which is where it has been for about 30 years. Gray wolves are an endangered...
MINNESOTA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘A new challenge:’ Ga. insurance commissioner says thousands filing claims amid freezing temps

ATLANTA — Thousands of homeowners across Georgia are facing major damage after pipes burst over the last several days during freezing cold temperatures. In an exclusive interview, Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner John King sat down with Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins to the historic and unprecedented damages that homeowners and renters are facing related to the extreme temperatures.
GEORGIA STATE
KARE 11

A look at the new minimum wage rates in Minnesota, effective 2023

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's minimum wage rates will be adjusted for inflation beginning Jan. 1, 2023. At the beginning of the year, the minimum wage will increase to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for small employers, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. A large employer is a company that has an annual gross revenue of at least $500,000, while a small employer has an annual gross revenue of less than $500,000.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota DNR invites public to join Roundtable discussion

M.N. (Valley News Live) - For the first time, the Minnesota DNR is inviting the public to join in on their Roundtable discussion with conservation partners. They’ll talk about wildlife and water resource topics. You’re invited! It’s on Jan. 20th, but the free spots are limited. So,...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

22-year-old dance instructor gets kidney in paired match donation chain

ROGERS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mackenzie Meier never knew anything was wrong. Winter came and left leaving the 22-year-old dance instructor running from rehearsals to competitions. But by April, the exhaustion set in. "I wasn’t feeling right," said Meier describing the migraines she had for about two weeks. "I just...
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota

Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
HERMANTOWN, MN
kfgo.com

Trout anglers can find winter fishing opportunities in southeast Minnesota

Trout anglers can find winter fishing opportunities in. Winter trout fishing is another way to enjoy the outdoors along streams that meander through the scenic bluffs and hills of southeastern Minnesota. Trout fishing is catch-and-release only from Saturday, Jan. 1, through Friday, April 14, at all designated trout streams in...
MINNESOTA STATE

