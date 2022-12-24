Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Mail issues plaguing Twin Cities metro delivers some holiday letdowns
Christmas looked different inside the Kittock household this year. Father Joe Kittock gifted his wife and daughter with empty boxes. Inside the boxes, a note said the gifts had yet to arrive.
thefmextra.com
Minnesota green-lights funds for Silver Linings Apartments
Churches United’s proposal to build deeply affordable housing for older homeless men and women is finally moving toward reality, thanks to approval by the Minnesota Housing and Finance Agency of $9,585,000 in interest-deferred, forgivable bonds from Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. With that approval — plus $600,000 already committed locally...
redlakenationnews.com
Feeding Our Future fraud investigation casts scrutiny on Minnesota nonprofits
After reading the news about Feeding Our Future, the donor had a pressing question for Nonoko Sato: "How do we know an organization is fraudulent?" Nonprofits across Minnesota are facing similar questions because of the Feeding Our Future investigation, involving more than $250 million in alleged fraud - the largest pandemic-related fraud in the United States, prosecutors say, and one of the largest federal fraud cases ever in the state.
Record 40th homicide confirmed in St. Paul Wednesday night
A record 40 homicides have now been confirmed by police in St. Paul after a man was found dead on the 500 block of Lawson Ave. W. late Wednesday night. According to St. Paul police, a 911 caller reported shots fired just before midnight, with responding officers arriving in an alleyway to find a man who was unresponsive and not breathing, having suffered "apparent gunshot injuries."
kfgo.com
ASK A TROOPER: “Prepared to Get Stuck or Prepared to Survive”
With winter upon us I felt the need to share some insight from our Department of Public Safety blog in reference to winter driving when the weather and road conditions deteriorate. “When the National Weather Service starts using words like “life-threatening,” our Homeland Security and Emergency Management division sits up...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota finalizes plan to keep wolf population stable
Minnesota wildlife officials have finalized a plan to keep the state's wolf population stable for the next decade. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources would aim to keep the population between 2,200 and 3,000 animals, which is where it has been for about 30 years. Gray wolves are an endangered...
Police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in double killing at St. Paul transit station
A 26-year-old St. Paul man believed to be "armed and dangerous" is suspected of killing two young men at a downtown St. Paul transit station this month, police have announced. The Metro Transit Police Department has identified the suspect as Martin Orea. Police say anyone who sees Orea should not...
‘A new challenge:’ Ga. insurance commissioner says thousands filing claims amid freezing temps
ATLANTA — Thousands of homeowners across Georgia are facing major damage after pipes burst over the last several days during freezing cold temperatures. In an exclusive interview, Georgia’s Insurance Commissioner John King sat down with Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins to the historic and unprecedented damages that homeowners and renters are facing related to the extreme temperatures.
winonaradio.com
Survey From Minnesota Department of Health Show Students Reporting More and More Long Term Mental Health Problems
(KWNO)- According to the 2022 Minnesota Student Survey Conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), Minnesota Students reported an unprecedented amount of long-term mental health, behavioral or emotional problems. More than 135,000 students completed the survey, with most doing so in person at school, between January and June of...
A look at the new minimum wage rates in Minnesota, effective 2023
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's minimum wage rates will be adjusted for inflation beginning Jan. 1, 2023. At the beginning of the year, the minimum wage will increase to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for small employers, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. A large employer is a company that has an annual gross revenue of at least $500,000, while a small employer has an annual gross revenue of less than $500,000.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota DNR invites public to join Roundtable discussion
M.N. (Valley News Live) - For the first time, the Minnesota DNR is inviting the public to join in on their Roundtable discussion with conservation partners. They’ll talk about wildlife and water resource topics. You’re invited! It’s on Jan. 20th, but the free spots are limited. So,...
fox9.com
22-year-old dance instructor gets kidney in paired match donation chain
ROGERS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mackenzie Meier never knew anything was wrong. Winter came and left leaving the 22-year-old dance instructor running from rehearsals to competitions. But by April, the exhaustion set in. "I wasn’t feeling right," said Meier describing the migraines she had for about two weeks. "I just...


Snowy December: Where 2022 ranks all time for Twin Cities, Duluth
It's been a snowy December in Minnesota and the flakes aren't done falling yet. In a typical December, MSP Airport, which serves as the official measurement station for the Twin Cities, gets 11.5 inches of snow. It's the second snowiest month on average, trailing the January's 12.1 inches. This year,...
KUTV
Utah Health Department finds toxic bacteria around popular local, tourist destination
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing conducted by the State of Utah Health Department confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Spanish Fork's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. The announcement comes over two weeks after a...
Georgia police officer buys homeless man hotel room, warm meal amid freezing weather: 'act of service'
People are praising the kind act of a Georgia Police Department Officer after he bought a man in need a warm meal and a place to stay the night.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota
Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
Rain, snow Thursday; bigger storm potential next week
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the warmer temps sticking around, the rain/snow mix set to hit the area Thursday, as well as a big storm potentially hitting Minnesota next week.
marketplace.org
A Minnesota company says its ecological logging approach is good for the forest — and the bottom line
John Rajala hiked into a 6,000-acre tract of land he calls Wolf Lake Camp that his family bought over 50 years ago. “This is hallowed ground that we’re about to walk into now,” he said on that fall day. He’s a fourth-generation logger, an Ivy League grad who...
kfgo.com
Trout anglers can find winter fishing opportunities in southeast Minnesota
Trout anglers can find winter fishing opportunities in. Winter trout fishing is another way to enjoy the outdoors along streams that meander through the scenic bluffs and hills of southeastern Minnesota. Trout fishing is catch-and-release only from Saturday, Jan. 1, through Friday, April 14, at all designated trout streams in...
