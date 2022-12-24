ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

WHEC TV-10

Winter season takes a vacation

A fundamental change in the overall weather pattern is coming to Western New York in the coming days. Thursday, for the first time in more than four days, the temperature will be climb above freezing. This will mark the start of a long period of unseasonably warm weather which will last at least into the first week of January.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Boat carrying cement had trouble getting back into Lake Ontario

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boat carrying cement from Canada had some trouble turning around in the Genesee River at Turning Point Park in Charlotte. The boat operates out of Burlington, Ontario and transports cement to the Rochester area. The person who took the video told us it took longer...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Power restored at Highland Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Highland Hospital in Rochester lost power for two hours Tuesday. Officials with URMC say generators kicked in, and there was “no negative patient outcomes” due to the outage. They have referred all other questions to RG&E. News 8 has reached out and is waiting for a response.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: The temperature will go from one extreme to another

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It has been a significant wave of very cold weather for Western News York. In fact, the Rochester Airport has had a below normal temperature for the last 14 out of 16 days. Christmas Day was the coldest in more than twenty years. However, there will be a significant change in the weather pattern in the coming days and it appears there will be a swing of almost 30 degrees by News Year’s Eve.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver killed in I-490 rollover crash Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver who was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-490 Tuesday has since died. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a pick-up truck was on the ramp to 531 westbound from I-490 east when it left the road around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon. The driver was ejected and sustained “serious […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester airport navigates Southwest cancellations, increased traffic

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – Southwest Airlines is experiencing thousands of flight cancellations across the country, which has prompted an investigation by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Long lines could be seen throughout the day at the Southwest Airlines check-in point at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Tuesday. What’s already a busy time for […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

City of Rochester holds holiday tree recycling program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Are you looking to get rid of your holiday tree? The City of Rochester has drop-off locations to recycle trees by chipping them to turning them into mulch. The city’s Materials Give Back Program is running the recycling drive. From now until the end of January, you can drop off trees at the Materials Give Back Program Center at Culver Road and Norris Drive at these five recycling locations:
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

RFD responds to burst pipe at URMC research center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday the Rochester Fire Department responded to 250 Crittenden Boulevard for a burst pipe, the building is the Clinical Research Center of URMC. When fire crews arrived there was a 4 inch standpipe that was flowing water on the fifth floor. There is extensive water damage on all five floors of the clinical research building. City water stopped the flow of water to the standpipe.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Following News10NBC investigation, state regulators expand probe into RG&E and NYSEG

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Following a months-long News10NBC investigation into serious billing and customer service issues at RG&E, the New York State Public Service Commission announced Wednesday it is widening its own investigation into the utility. The department launched an investigation into potential mismanagement RG&E and NYSEG’s billing systems and...
ROCHESTER, NY

