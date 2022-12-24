ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It has been a significant wave of very cold weather for Western News York. In fact, the Rochester Airport has had a below normal temperature for the last 14 out of 16 days. Christmas Day was the coldest in more than twenty years. However, there will be a significant change in the weather pattern in the coming days and it appears there will be a swing of almost 30 degrees by News Year’s Eve.

