Red Cross assistance required after a fire leaves heavy damage on Alexander St.
The home, according to the RFD, suffered heavy fire damage and say that the Red Cross will be assisting five adults and one child.
Winter season takes a vacation
A fundamental change in the overall weather pattern is coming to Western New York in the coming days. Thursday, for the first time in more than four days, the temperature will be climb above freezing. This will mark the start of a long period of unseasonably warm weather which will last at least into the first week of January.
1 hospitalized, 2 dogs die, after overnight house fire in Town of Gates
One individual was treated on scene and released and the other individual was taken to a hospital.
Boat carrying cement had trouble getting back into Lake Ontario
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boat carrying cement from Canada had some trouble turning around in the Genesee River at Turning Point Park in Charlotte. The boat operates out of Burlington, Ontario and transports cement to the Rochester area. The person who took the video told us it took longer...
First Alert Weather: Tracking milder conditions arriving later this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is the last day to get through, with a chilly breeze and a few flurries into the night, until conditions improve. Next couple of days we see temperatures inching up toward 40 and then 50 degrees. There’s a good chance we are in the 50s on Friday.
Power restored at Highland Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Highland Hospital in Rochester lost power for two hours Tuesday. Officials with URMC say generators kicked in, and there was “no negative patient outcomes” due to the outage. They have referred all other questions to RG&E. News 8 has reached out and is waiting for a response.
Kucko’s Camera: Icy morning at Letchworth State Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko woke up early and took his digital recording devices to Letchworth State Park for a look at the Genesee River’s icy December spray.
First Alert Weather: Cold start to the week but tracking a milder pattern heading toward the new year
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cold and quiet weather is in store for Rochester over the next couple of days with sun and clouds and just a few flurries. Some lake snow will continue out towards Buffalo at times into Tuesday with occasional light snows into parts of Orleans and Genesee County but no significant accumulations are expected.
First Alert Forecast: The temperature will go from one extreme to another
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It has been a significant wave of very cold weather for Western News York. In fact, the Rochester Airport has had a below normal temperature for the last 14 out of 16 days. Christmas Day was the coldest in more than twenty years. However, there will be a significant change in the weather pattern in the coming days and it appears there will be a swing of almost 30 degrees by News Year’s Eve.
Driver killed in I-490 rollover crash Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver who was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-490 Tuesday has since died. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a pick-up truck was on the ramp to 531 westbound from I-490 east when it left the road around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon. The driver was ejected and sustained “serious […]
Rochester airport navigates Southwest cancellations, increased traffic
GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – Southwest Airlines is experiencing thousands of flight cancellations across the country, which has prompted an investigation by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Long lines could be seen throughout the day at the Southwest Airlines check-in point at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Tuesday. What’s already a busy time for […]
City of Rochester holds holiday tree recycling program
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Are you looking to get rid of your holiday tree? The City of Rochester has drop-off locations to recycle trees by chipping them to turning them into mulch. The city’s Materials Give Back Program is running the recycling drive. From now until the end of January, you can drop off trees at the Materials Give Back Program Center at Culver Road and Norris Drive at these five recycling locations:
NYSP presence on Hoyt Place in Rochester
The New York State Police is currently on scene in front of a residence on Hoyt Pl. with a car blocking the roadway.
New York State Police use ‘The Rook’ to help clear roads after Buffalo blizzard
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A video making the rounds on social media Tuesday shows New York State Police using a small armored vehicle to lift and drag cars, vans, and even a tractor trailer after Buffalo’s recent snow storm. The Rook is billed as an “armored critical incident vehicle,” featuring the vehicle extraction tool used […]
RFD: Burst pipe leads to water damage at URMC Clinical Research Center
RFD fire crews are currently working to remove the standing water from the building.
Man dies from injuries in Gates crash
GATES, N.Y. – The driver of a vehicle that flipped over Tuesday right before rush hour on Monroe County’s west side has died. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say the man, who was the only person in the car, died Wednesday. The single-car rollover crash happened just after...
RFD responds to burst pipe at URMC research center
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday the Rochester Fire Department responded to 250 Crittenden Boulevard for a burst pipe, the building is the Clinical Research Center of URMC. When fire crews arrived there was a 4 inch standpipe that was flowing water on the fifth floor. There is extensive water damage on all five floors of the clinical research building. City water stopped the flow of water to the standpipe.
Following News10NBC investigation, state regulators expand probe into RG&E and NYSEG
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Following a months-long News10NBC investigation into serious billing and customer service issues at RG&E, the New York State Public Service Commission announced Wednesday it is widening its own investigation into the utility. The department launched an investigation into potential mismanagement RG&E and NYSEG’s billing systems and...
