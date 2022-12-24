ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

Boys Basketball Notebook: Tyler's Montrell Wade takes weekly honor

Tyler’s Montrell Wade has been named the Tyler Morning Telegraph Boys Basketball Player of the Week for games played Dec. 19-Dec. 24. Wade, a Boston College football signee, had 17 points and eight rebounds in a district-opening 50-42 road win over Hallsville. In other outstanding performances in the area...
TYLER, TX
scttx.com

13th Annual Tenaha ISD Longview Orthopaedic Holiday Hoops Classic

December 22, 2022 - The 13th Annual Tenaha ISD Longview Orthopaedic Holiday Hoops Classic starts December 27 and is three days of high paced action. This year 39 teams from all across the Lone Star State will join us December 27-29 at 4 premiere high school gymnasiums and Panola College for the best 2A & 3A Basketball action in the State!!
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Bishop Gorman cheerleaders, mascot to perform at Citrus Bowl

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Bishop Gorman Catholic School in Tyler has announced that varsity cheerleaders Makenzie LeRoy, Elizabeth Brevard, Julia Thompson, and Mareesa Mellino and Crusader Mascot Kaela Young will represent Varsity Spirit in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Pre-Game Performance at the Universal Orlando Resort on December 30, 2022 – January 3, 2023.
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Cheers

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Karen Kilgore with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help a sweet puppy find a forever home. Cheers is a 10-week-old lab mix. His mother was a stray lab mix that gave birth to six puppies in mid-October.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?

So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Yep, You Were Right About This Pizza Place in Tyler, Texas

OK, y'all. After hearing so many people go on and on about this pizza place in Tyler, TX, I finally tried it. As aforementioned in previous posts, I'm slightly skeptical in nature when it comes to recommendations from people. It's not that I don't trust their experience. But I am very aware that so much of what forms our opinions about what makes something good is based on subjective notions. We all have them. And that goes for movies, music, and yeah--pizza.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Colonial Hills Baptist holds Christmas in gym after sanctuary floods

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Christmas was a little bit different for Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler. The sanctuary flooded after one of their water heaters burst, leaving them host their Christmas service in the church’s gymnasium. Pastor Steve Alberts said a staff member went to the church around 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

11-week-old puppy treated for rabies in Tyler

Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return. Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are no longer using those items. East Texas Kwanzaa. Updated: 55 minutes ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Small SUV burns on I-20 near Lindale Tuesday afternoon

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A large plume of smoke could be seen for miles as a vehicle burned on the interstate Tuesday. According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Lindale and Van fire departments responded to the scene Tuesday afternoon at about 1:30. He...
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

East Texans should expect insects’ return after hard freeze

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - While the warmer East Texas temperatures may feel good to us, it could mean the return of some unwanted guests on your property. We’re talking about bugs. With a bone chilling Christmas week hard freeze, the last thing East Texans would be thinking of is...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Dixie, Red Springs and Lindale Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 11,000 block of Lakeway Drive off of Hwy 110 North Monday. A neighbor delivered clothing to the family to help out while they waited in a car to keep warm.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Officials searching for Cherokee County man missing for over a month

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Officials are searching for a Jacksonville man who was last seen over a month ago after getting into a fight with girlfriend and leaving the home. Ryan Donald Hoskins, 38, was last seen leaving a residence on Fulton Street in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25 after getting into a fight with his girlfriend. He left in a white 2000-ish Chevy Suburban with an anti-abortion sticker on the rear left bumper, according to Cherokee County Crime Stoppers.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison damaged in arctic cold front

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The arctic cold front that came through over the holiday left many pipes burst and homes and businesses damaged. The historic Wiley Hotel in Garrison was one of those places that suffered damage. The Wiley Hotel was built in 1888, and it originally hosted railroad workers...
GARRISON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy