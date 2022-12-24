BJ’s Brewhouse Continues to Grow Following Illinois Debut

BJ’s Restaurants and Brewhouse , the national chain restaurant soon making its debut in Illinois, is getting ready to open a new location in Algonquin .

Previously, What Now Chicago reported on the company’s Illinois debut in Orland Park at the Orland Square Mall , where a Toys’ R Us once stood. The company is now planning to continue its Illinois expansion with a new location coming to the Enclave , a 13-acre commercial development set for the southwest corner of Randall Road and Commons Drive , according to the Daily Herald . Construction is set to begin early next year, with a completion date expected for late 2023 .

BJ’s Brewhouse isn’t the only new restaurant in the upcoming development. Other eateries include Cooper’s Hawk , Raising Cane’s, and Portillo’s , while a new Belle Tire will also sit in the complex. These new businesses are expected to generate over $605,000 in annual village tax revenues and 300,000 in yearly property tax revenues for area public bodies, according to Community Development Director Jason Shallcross. He tells the Daily Herald the new businesses will have a “spillover effect,” bringing in people who don’t often visit the area.

While the company’s first Illinois location in Orland Park hasn’t opened yet, the company is finishing the year strong by opening a fifth new restaurant of fiscal 2022 in North Las Vegas, followed by a sixth location in Phoenix. Overall the California-based restaurant chain currently has about 214 locations, with Greg Levin serving as the CEO. BJ’s is also planning to open a new location in Henrietta, NY.

Photo: Official

