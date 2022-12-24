Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
2 Adults, 3 Juveniles Arrested In Fatal Mall Of America Shooting
Two adults and three juveniles were arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America.
Mass shooting in New Orleans leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded
An overnight mass shooting in New Orleans left two people dead and four others wounded, police said. All the victims were in their late teens, police said. No one was in custody and no motive was known. According to police, officers were called to the scene shortly after 12:30 a.m...
5 people arrested after a 19-year-old was fatally shot at the largest shopping center in the US
Five people were arrested Saturday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old the previous night at Minnesota's Mall of America, the largest shopping center in the US, police said.
Video: Holiday shopper captures moment gunshots went off in mall
A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting during an altercation at the Mall of America in Minnesota, the nation's largest shopping and entertainment center. Video captured by shoppers shows the frightening moment when gunshots rang out in the mall. CNN's Sara Sidner has the story.
Police fatally shoot woman who had taken a hostage inside Walmart store
Police fatally shot a woman who had taken a hostage inside a Mississippi Walmart store and was demanding to speak to a TV news anchor.Authorities say that Corlunda McGinister, 21, of West Helena, Arkansas, was killed in the incident in Richland, Mississippi, per CBS News.Video posted on social media showed a woman holding a gun in one hand and another holding onto an individual in a Walmart employee vest.The woman with the gun shouted that she needed help and wanted to speak to the news anchor, reported CBS News.Another video showed officers asking the woman to put her hands...
Man Planning Mass Shooting Arrested After Ex-Girlfriend Alerts Cops: Police
Officers in Las Vegas found explosives and a grenade launcher at the home of former Marine Jeremy Schumacher.
Walmart reportedly investigated the manager who carried out the recent deadly shooting in Virginia two years before the attack following worker complaints
Walmart faces lawsuits over its handling of a manager who carried out a mass shooting. Executives reportedly investigated complaints 2 years ago.
Chicago Police officer accused of urinating in ice machine, shoving bar employee in Florida
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was arrested in Florida this week, after authorities said he shoved a caught urinating in an ice machine at a beach resort bar.Officer Henry Capouch, 30, was charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct in the incident at Jimmy B's Bar at the Beachcomber Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida. According to a Pinellas County, Florida complaint and arrest affidavit, a bar employee was trying to get ice from the ice machine at the bar when he found Capouch "pissing" on the ice in the machine, the report said.When the employee told Capouch to stop, Capouch began swearing at the employee and pushed the employee with both hands "a couple of times," the report said. Capouch also pushed a security guard, the report said.Local police came, and the employee directed them to Capouch, who was on the beach with his girlfriend, the report said. While being arrested, Capouch actively resisted and did not obey commands – instead going on yelling and keeping standing when told multiple times to sit, the report said.Chicago Police said Capouch has been relieved of police powers pending an internal investigation.
8 killed in Mexican resort, including 5 in bar shooting
At least eight people were killed in Acapulco, including five men who were gunned down Monday in a bar in Mexico's Pacific coast resort.Prosecutors said one possible suspect had been detained the attack. Three of the men died inside the bar, and two outside or at a hospital.Also Monday, authorities confirmed that three other people were shot to death at another point in Acapulco in an unrelated attack.Acapulco's reputation has suffered for years under a wave of violent crime. This summer, the leader of the guild of restaurants, bars and nightclubs in Acapulco was shot dead. In April, at least three...
Kidnapped teen beaten with baseball bat for 12 hours, then dumped on road, NY cops say
The attackers also poured bleach on the victim, police said.
Woman bites passenger’s thigh and tries to open plane door mid-flight, claiming ‘Jesus’ told her to
A Southwest Airlinespassenger was arrested after biting a fellow traveller and trying to force open the plane door mid-flight. Flight 192 from Houston to Ohio on 26 November was forced to make an emergency landing at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas, where the passenger was arrested. Court documents name the woman as 34-year-old Elom Agbegninou, reports the New York Post.Agbegninou allegedly had to be restrained after forcing her way to the plane’s rear door. In the process of attempting to open the emergency exit mid-flight, the District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas says Agbegninou...
A Biden administration official is on leave after they were charged with stealing a Vera Bradley suitcase worth over $2,000 from a Minnesota airport
Sam Brinton, who faces a felony charge, initially told cops they didn't take the bag, but later backtracked and said they "got nervous," police said.
Wedding descends into massive brawl, leaving 1 stabbed
A couple’s glitzy wedding descended into chaos when guests started fighting outside the venue, leaving one of them stabbed. Police were called to the Grand Paradiso in Fairfield, in Sydney’s west, at about 11 pm on Thursday after a mass brawl broke out. Video from the scene shows two well-dressed men pushing and shoving each other as an argument breaks out. One of them throws a left hook which narrowly misses, but it quickly causes tensions to boil over. Next, men in suits are seen spilling over each other on the pavement as the fracas suddenly develops into an all-in brawl. A man who appeared to throw the first punch is seen being kicked to the ground as another guest throws punches in his direction. A 49-year-old was taken to hospital with cuts to his hand and face, 7 News reported. A man was being questioned by police, but as yet no charges have been laid. The wedding had earlier got off without a hitch, with guests seen enjoying dancing and drumming as the newlyweds celebrated tying their knot alongside their family and friends.
Complex
Family of Child Thrown Over Balcony at Mall of America Announces Settlement
The family of a child who was thrown over a balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota has reached a settlement in connection with the shocking act of violence. The child in question, Landen, was five at the time of the April 2019 incident, which saw a man identified as Emmanuel Aranda throwing him to the ground from a height of nearly 40 feet. Per a report from the Associated Press, a joint statement from the Mall of America and the child’s family was shared on Monday, confirming a settlement had been reached following a lawsuit alleging that mall officials were aware of Aranda’s “violent” past.
Peanut butter jars set off airport alarm in New York, TSA says. Now, a man is arrested
The man, whose name has not been released, could be slapped with a civil penalty of up to $15,000, according to the TSA.
Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting at Mall of America
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A teenager was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America on Friday that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend, police said. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the victim was a 19-year-old man. A bystander’s jacket was also grazed by a bullet during the shooting at the mall’s Nordstrom location. There appeared to be some type of altercation between two groups and at one point, someone pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times, the chief said. The entire incident lasted about 30 seconds. Hodges urged the gunman and the others involved in the fight to turn themselves into police.
Moment shoppers flee for safety as gunfire rings out in Mall of America, leaving one dead
Footage captures the moment gunfire rings out at the Mall of America in Minnesota, seeing shoppers flee for safety.A 19-year-old man was killed in the December 23 shooting that prompted the country’s largest mall to be put on lockdown.Jovonta Patton was filming inside the Gucci store when a loud bang is heard echoing nearby, prompting shoppers and mall workers to run for cover.In a press conference, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said that prior to the shooting, it appeared there was a physical altercation between two groups, involving anywhere between five and nine people.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak says the Scottish want focus to be on ‘pressing issues’ not independenceOrphan lion cubs rescued from Ukraine play in fluffy snowLakeside Miller and Carter floating restaurant starts to sink into water
Wild weather leaves passengers on American Airlines flight vomiting
The wild weather from the “once-in-a-lifetime” winter storm battering the US left several passengers on a flight to Philadelphia vomiting from the turbulence. Emergency crews rushed onto the American Airlines flight when it landed at Philadelphia International Airport at 8:45 p.m. Thursday to aid several travelers who reported being ill and vomiting, CBS Philadelphia reported. One of the passengers aboard Flight 2528 from St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands told the outlet that the captain announced there was a weather system forming around the plane. “The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us,” they recalled. “It was quite...
NYC Walgreens store keeping ice cream in chained freezer, locking up candy amid ongoing shoplifting frenzy
Photographs show a NYC Walgreens store has locked up its candy and ice cream, as a spokesperson called retail crime "one of the top challenges facing the industry today."
Popculture
Comedian Boogie B Killed in Shooting
Beloved comedian and TikTok star Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell has died. Montrell was fatally shot in New Orleans on Friday, Dec. 23 while visiting family for the holidays. He was 43. While Montrell was currently living in Los Angeles, he recently returned to New Orleans to spend the holiday with...
Comments / 0