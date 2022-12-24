ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building

Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after a car crashed into a building. Courtney Fromm has more from the scene. Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building. Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after a car crashed into a building. Courtney Fromm has more from the scene.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Pipes burst? You should get your foundation checked

With all the recent temperature changes, you should be aware of possible foundation issues in your home especially if you had a pipe burst. Carly Moore reports. Pipes burst? You should get your foundation checked. With all the recent temperature changes, you should be aware of possible foundation issues in...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Witness describes Berthoud Pass avalanche

A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. Therapy horses were rescued from the Marshall Fire.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Plow driver’s truck stolen hours before winter storm

A Wheat Ridge plow operator said his truck and plow were stolen just after 7 a.m. Wednesday from his home near 35th Avenue and Miller Street. Evan Kruegel reports. Plow driver’s truck stolen hours before winter storm. A Wheat Ridge plow operator said his truck and plow were stolen...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Colorado transplant migration slowed down in 2022

Out-of-state Americans are moving to Colorado at a slower pace, according to this data. DJ Summers reports. Out-of-state Americans are moving to Colorado at a slower pace, according to this data. DJ Summers reports. Therapy horses were rescued from the Marshall Fire. Nicole Fierro reports on a group of therapy...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Teen with muscular dystrophy made Eagle Scout

Trey Brauchler was promoted to the rank of Eagle Scout, becoming one of the few to earn the honor. Trey Brauchler was promoted to the rank of Eagle Scout, becoming one of the few to earn the honor. Therapy horses were rescued from the Marshall Fire. Nicole Fierro reports on...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

DIA to conduct review in midst of cancellations

DIA is planning on making an after-action review of what went wrong during the Christmas traveling season. Vicente Arenas reports. DIA is planning on making an after-action review of what went wrong during the Christmas traveling season. Vicente Arenas reports. Therapy horses were rescued from the Marshall Fire. Nicole Fierro...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Crews recover worker's body after trench collapse

Greg Nieto reports from Aurora, where a worker died in a trench collapse. Crews recover worker’s body after trench collapse. Greg Nieto reports from Aurora, where a worker died in a trench collapse. Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building. Rescue crews worked for several hours Wednesday after...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Snow piles up on Colorado roads and highways

A snowstorm is causing dangerous travel conditions around Colorado on Wednesday night. A snowstorm is causing dangerous travel conditions around Colorado on Wednesday night. Marshall Fire deputies worried ‘luck might have been …. Every first responder will tell you the same thing: As others run from danger, it’s their...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Rain turns to snow as storm hits the metro

The Denver metro saw rainfall turn to snow on Wednesday night as a storm moved into the state. Greg Nieto reports. The Denver metro saw rainfall turn to snow on Wednesday night as a storm moved into the state. Greg Nieto reports. Marshall Fire deputies worried ‘luck might have been...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Southwest made DIA the world’s most-canceled airport

Southwest Airlines’ cancellations have hit Denver especially hard. DJ Summers reports. Southwest made DIA the world’s most-canceled airport. Southwest Airlines’ cancellations have hit Denver especially hard. DJ Summers reports. Pipes burst? You should get your foundation checked. With all the recent temperature changes, you should be aware...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver airport passengers stranded by Southwest

Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights. Courtney Fromm talked to some of the passengers at Denver International Airport. Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights. Courtney Fromm talked to some of the passengers at Denver International Airport. Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building. Rescue crews worked for several hours...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Afternoon rain transitions into snow

The weather is changing in Denver with rain arriving in the afternoon with a transition to snow in the evening hours. Snow lingers overnight and clears early on Thursday morning. Travis Michels forecasts. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Afternoon rain transitions …. The weather is changing in Denver with rain arriving...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Travel woes continue for Southwest passengers

Courtney Fromm reports from Denver International Airport, where passengers will be stranded for days because of thousands of Southwest cancellations. Courtney Fromm reports from Denver International Airport, where passengers will be stranded for days because of thousands of Southwest cancellations. Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building. Rescue crews...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Building permits are slow coming after Marshall Fire

On average, it is taking 30 days to approve permits. Rob Low reports. Building permits are slow coming after Marshall Fire. On average, it is taking 30 days to approve permits. Rob Low reports. Snow totals vary during Wednesday’s storm. Meteorologist Kylie Bearse takes us behind the scenes of...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

New efforts to prevent pet deaths during disasters

An app is being developed to help save pets, inspired by the animals lost in the Marshall Fire. Gabby Easterwood reports. New efforts to prevent pet deaths during disasters. An app is being developed to help save pets, inspired by the animals lost in the Marshall Fire. Gabby Easterwood reports.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy