Grand Junction, CO

Snow breaks Thursday, but more snow arrives late Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Widespread snow will fall across the Western Slope tonight. Accumulation of up to 1-3 inches is possible along Highway 50 from around Grand Junction to Montrose. A lot of the early snow melted, so it may not pile up so high, even with that much snow falling. The snow will end between 10 PM and 3 AM from west to east.
Rain and snow increase tonight, fall through Thursday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Valley rain and mountain snow will increase across Western Colorado this evening. Valley rain may change to snow after midnight then back to rain during the day Wednesday. Rain and snow are likely throughout Wednesday, with the last of the rain changing back to snow after midday. Snow will fall fade to an end from about 11 PM to 3 AM Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Shelters see influx of homeless due to cold weather

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mother nature is reminding Grand Junction what winter is supposed to feel like, and those living on the streets struggle to find a place to escape it. The cold weather is here, and the homeless population has nowhere to turn. Homeless shelters are at capacity....
Athlete of the Week: Central Warrior Wrestling

Progress update on the Grand Junction LDS Temple

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— The Grand Junction Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is still under construction, but it’s making progress. Some steel beams can now be seen above the fence line. The church announced that they would build a temple in Grand Junction back in April of last year, it broke ground one year later at horizon and 12th.
Raised Rent Worries Grand Junction Seniors

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— Some Grand Junction seniors are pinching pennies and stretching their fixed incomes as landlords raise rents higher and higher. A local manufactured home community inflicted one painful increase this last year and announced a new one for January. The owner held a packed community meeting where residents protested the increases on […]
Neighborhood gets hate messages Christmas Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many consider Christmas Day a holiday to spend time with family and friends. However, one neighborhood got more than Christmas joy as many woke up to hate messages on their properties and streets. Residents who reside in the neighborhood, The Ridges, in the Redlands found...
Five charged in Mesa County Jail overdose death

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Five people have been charged in connection with the overdose death of Mesa County inmate Alizon Lopez in May of this year. A federal grand jury has returned indictments charging 42-year-old Jeremiah Wesley Robinson, 34-year-old Efrain Velez, 33-year-old Vanessa Vasquez, 28-year-old Anna Munday, and 29-year-old Karlie Locke with fentanyl distribution resulting in death. Charges against Kimberly Selan were dismissed sometime after the initial indictment in July, according to the court docket.
Crash on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - An accident has been reported on Interstate 70 near mile marker 61. Troopers say that the eastbound lanes will be shut down so that emergency crews can access the accident. Details are currently scarce as emergency personnel work to respond. ___. This story is still...
