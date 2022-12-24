Read full article on original website
Snow breaks Thursday, but more snow arrives late Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Widespread snow will fall across the Western Slope tonight. Accumulation of up to 1-3 inches is possible along Highway 50 from around Grand Junction to Montrose. A lot of the early snow melted, so it may not pile up so high, even with that much snow falling. The snow will end between 10 PM and 3 AM from west to east.
Rain and snow increase tonight, fall through Thursday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Valley rain and mountain snow will increase across Western Colorado this evening. Valley rain may change to snow after midnight then back to rain during the day Wednesday. Rain and snow are likely throughout Wednesday, with the last of the rain changing back to snow after midday. Snow will fall fade to an end from about 11 PM to 3 AM Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Shelters see influx of homeless due to cold weather
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mother nature is reminding Grand Junction what winter is supposed to feel like, and those living on the streets struggle to find a place to escape it. The cold weather is here, and the homeless population has nowhere to turn. Homeless shelters are at capacity....
This might be the biggest miniature Christmas Village in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction local Dalene Brueggeman has been collecting pieces for her miniature Christmas village for 20 years, and it all comes together to make quite the display of holiday magic. Dalene says her obsession with the small decorative buildings started when her mom gave her...
Athlete of the Week: Central Warrior Wrestling
Progress update on the Grand Junction LDS Temple
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— The Grand Junction Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is still under construction, but it’s making progress. Some steel beams can now be seen above the fence line. The church announced that they would build a temple in Grand Junction back in April of last year, it broke ground one year later at horizon and 12th.
Who’s Moving In At Teller Arms In Grand Junction, Colorado?
A new business is moving in at 2401 North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado. Who's the new kid?. This will be one of a couple of stores opening in the Grand Valley. They're part of a popular national chain with 148 locations across 28 states. Two Locations Coming to Western...
Raised Rent Worries Grand Junction Seniors
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— Some Grand Junction seniors are pinching pennies and stretching their fixed incomes as landlords raise rents higher and higher. A local manufactured home community inflicted one painful increase this last year and announced a new one for January. The owner held a packed community meeting where residents protested the increases on […]
Neighborhood gets hate messages Christmas Day
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many consider Christmas Day a holiday to spend time with family and friends. However, one neighborhood got more than Christmas joy as many woke up to hate messages on their properties and streets. Residents who reside in the neighborhood, The Ridges, in the Redlands found...
Five charged in Mesa County Jail overdose death
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Five people have been charged in connection with the overdose death of Mesa County inmate Alizon Lopez in May of this year. A federal grand jury has returned indictments charging 42-year-old Jeremiah Wesley Robinson, 34-year-old Efrain Velez, 33-year-old Vanessa Vasquez, 28-year-old Anna Munday, and 29-year-old Karlie Locke with fentanyl distribution resulting in death. Charges against Kimberly Selan were dismissed sometime after the initial indictment in July, according to the court docket.
Crash on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - An accident has been reported on Interstate 70 near mile marker 61. Troopers say that the eastbound lanes will be shut down so that emergency crews can access the accident. Details are currently scarce as emergency personnel work to respond. ___. This story is still...
Navajo Nation authorities seeking missing woman in northwestern New Mexico
Authorities on the Navajo Nation are searching for a missing woman last seen in May 2022 in northwestern New Mexico. Charlotte Ann Begay is 44 years old, 5-foot-3-inches tall, and 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black and white hair. Begay also has a tattoo on her left shoulder...
Lawsuit: Nurse at St. Mary's recorded assault
This week we learned a class action lawsuit has been filed against St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction. Whitney Traylor talks more about the case.
