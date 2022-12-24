Read full article on original website
Snow breaks Thursday, but more snow arrives late Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Widespread snow will fall across the Western Slope tonight. Accumulation of up to 1-3 inches is possible along Highway 50 from around Grand Junction to Montrose. A lot of the early snow melted, so it may not pile up so high, even with that much snow falling. The snow will end between 10 PM and 3 AM from west to east.
Shelters see influx of homeless due to cold weather
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mother nature is reminding Grand Junction what winter is supposed to feel like, and those living on the streets struggle to find a place to escape it. The cold weather is here, and the homeless population has nowhere to turn. Homeless shelters are at capacity....
KKCO HOMELESSNESS SNOW
TONIGHT, POLICE HAVE A MAN IN JAIL ACCUSED OF ROBBING A GAS STATION IN GRAND JUNCTION. Emergency rooms seeing more pediatric mental health visits. Emergency rooms in children's hospitals are seeing more visits and revisits related to mental health. Erie County, New York paralyzed by storm. Updated: 12 hours ago.
This might be the biggest miniature Christmas Village in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction local Dalene Brueggeman has been collecting pieces for her miniature Christmas village for 20 years, and it all comes together to make quite the display of holiday magic. Dalene says her obsession with the small decorative buildings started when her mom gave her...
Western Slope Christmas tree recycling program
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Residents of Grand Junction and surrounding areas may have their Christmas trees recycled, if they choose to do so. Mesa County Organic Materials Composting facility, located at 3071 Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa) will recycle trees starting Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. Further information is available by calling 970-263-9319 or by visiting the Mesa County website.
Neighborhood gets hate messages Christmas Day
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Many consider Christmas Day a holiday to spend time with family and friends. However, one neighborhood got more than Christmas joy as many woke up to hate messages on their properties and streets. Residents who reside in the neighborhood, The Ridges, in the Redlands found...
Hopping onboard The Polar Express
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Have you seen the Polar Express movie and wanted to experience it? The Durango and Silverton Narrow Guage Railroad holds its yearly Polar Express holiday in winter. “Polar Express is a train ride based on the movie that Warner Brothers made. We’ve been doing this...
Five charged in Mesa County Jail overdose death
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Five people have been charged in connection with the overdose death of Mesa County inmate Alizon Lopez in May of this year. A federal grand jury has returned indictments charging 42-year-old Jeremiah Wesley Robinson, 34-year-old Efrain Velez, 33-year-old Vanessa Vasquez, 28-year-old Anna Munday, and 29-year-old Karlie Locke with fentanyl distribution resulting in death. Charges against Kimberly Selan were dismissed sometime after the initial indictment in July, according to the court docket.
Athletes of the Week: Central Warriors Wrestling
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Central High School Warriors Wrestling Team has been on a tear so far this season, but they have hit a bit of an off stretch of their schedule. Students are on winter break, but the Warriors aren’t taking a break from practice. " I...
