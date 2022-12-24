GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Widespread snow will fall across the Western Slope tonight. Accumulation of up to 1-3 inches is possible along Highway 50 from around Grand Junction to Montrose. A lot of the early snow melted, so it may not pile up so high, even with that much snow falling. The snow will end between 10 PM and 3 AM from west to east.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO