nbcpalmsprings.com
Tuesday, Dec. 27 SoCal Weather Briefing
While the bulk of the rain will stay to the West of the Coachella Valley, we still may see a few scattered showers overnight tonight. Chilly air moves into the Southland Thursday, followed by another chance of rain this weekend.
CHP Continues Investigation into Oasis Crash That Killed One, Injured Three
(CNS) – The California Highway Patrol Tuesday was continuing its investigation into a crash involving a big rig and a passenger vehicle in Oasis that killed a 67-year-old woman and injured three others. The crash was reported about 2 p.m. Monday at Highway 86 and Johnson Street, according to...
Passengers Stranded Across SoCal as Southwest Airlines Woes Worsen
(CNS) – Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 2,500 flights nationwide Wednesday as it grapples with a holiday travel boondoggle that U.S. Transportation Secretary Peter Buttigieg called a complete meltdown by the airline. Southwest Airlines is not the only air carrier facing problems with staying on schedule and providing...
Blood Bank’s Supplies Rapidly Shrinking, Donors Sought
(CNS) – One of the Inland Empire’s largest blood banks is scrambling to find donors as a supply deficit worsens by the hour, potentially threatening patients’ lives, officials said Tuesday. “We are extremely concerned,” LifeStream CEO Dr. Rick Axelrod said. “We will not be able to meet...
