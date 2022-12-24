ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nbcpalmsprings.com

Tuesday, Dec. 27 SoCal Weather Briefing

While the bulk of the rain will stay to the West of the Coachella Valley, we still may see a few scattered showers overnight tonight. Chilly air moves into the Southland Thursday, followed by another chance of rain this weekend.
nbcpalmsprings.com

Passengers Stranded Across SoCal as Southwest Airlines Woes Worsen

(CNS) – Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 2,500 flights nationwide Wednesday as it grapples with a holiday travel boondoggle that U.S. Transportation Secretary Peter Buttigieg called a complete meltdown by the airline. Southwest Airlines is not the only air carrier facing problems with staying on schedule and providing...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Blood Bank’s Supplies Rapidly Shrinking, Donors Sought

(CNS) – One of the Inland Empire’s largest blood banks is scrambling to find donors as a supply deficit worsens by the hour, potentially threatening patients’ lives, officials said Tuesday. “We are extremely concerned,” LifeStream CEO Dr. Rick Axelrod said. “We will not be able to meet...
RIVERSIDE, CA

