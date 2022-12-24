Blount churches overcome blessed holiday dilemma

With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this year for the first time since 2016, churches are faced with a dilemma: Cancel church services on Christmas morning to allow congregants to celebrate with family and friends, or continue with regular services?

A sampling of Blount County’s churches reveals that services will be held on Christmas Day, although some will take place at different times and others will be more informal than traditional services.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3736 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, will have one service Christmas morning rather than the usual two and no Sunday school. “The service will be at 10:15 a.m.,” said Greg Long, pastor. “The reason is because, with children, Christmas morning is hectic. Some families will get up early and want to come to church, others will be right in the middle of activities, but we realized because of our senior adults — and we really are kind of a senior adult church — most of our senior adults don’t have children or grandchildren who are going to be at their house. This way they can get out, weather permitting, and come to a time of worship and still have the day to spend time with their family.”

A Christmas Eve service will be held at the church Saturday, Dec. 24, at 3 p.m. “I’ve heard some of the churches this year saying that since Christmas is Sunday, they’ve dismissed their Christmas Eve service,” Long said. “Our Christmas Eve service has been a big service the last several years. It’s the Lord’s Supper service. We’ve had really good attendance over the last several years, even last year with COVID. We did two services last year to help offset everybody being concerned about crowds. This year we will only have one service.”

Matthew Benz-Whittington, pastor at Highland Presbyterian Church, 721 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, said, “On Christmas Eve, we will have our 7 p.m. service, which is Lessons and Carols with candlelight and communion, a fairly typical Christmas Eve service going into the birth story. Then on Christmas Day, with Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, we decided we want to have a worship service. It will be an abbreviated, casual worship service at 10:30 a.m. We’ll be telling the birth story again and we’ll also sing Christmas songs.”

The church’s Worship Committee decided well in advance to hold services that day. “As we gathered and started talking about Christmas Day, the consensus was, ‘It’s Sunday, so we’re having worship,’” the pastor said, adding, “I do think there is a lot of creativity that came out of the pandemic. A lot of churches realized they could do it online or they could do it recorded ahead of time, and I think some churches have grown comfortable saying, ‘You know what, we can meet the night before, we don’t really have to meet the day of.’ I absolutely understand and respect where every single church is coming from that day.”

Benz-Whittington is looking forward to the Christmas Day worship service. “I’m excited for us to gather together,” he said. I have two little kids and they will probably come in their Christmas pajamas and telling everyone what present they got and probably bringing their present with them, as well. I’m looking forward to it. It should be an absolutely wonderful day for everybody to celebrate together.”

Billy Arnett, worship leader at RIO Townsend, 325 Webb Road, Townsend, said the church will hold a Christmas by Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

“It’s gonna be good,” he said.

Pastor Richard Rudesill, Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church, 7322 Old Tuckaleechee Road, Townsend, said, “Our normal Sunday services are at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m., and we also have Sunday school at 9:45. On Christmas Day, we will have a single service at 10:30 a.m. to give families time to have breakfast and lunch but still offer the worship opportunity for Christmas Day.” No Sunday school will be held that day. In addition, a Christmas Eve service will be held at 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.

Events at these churches are a small sampling of celebrations throughout Blount County. For information on Christmas and Christmas Eve services, google your church of choice.