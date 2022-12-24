ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa, TN

Tow hurt in crash on Alcoa Highway

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 5 days ago

The Alcoa Police and Fire Departments responded to a crash with serious injuries on Alcoa Highway Thursday night, Dec. 22. According to a release from the City of Alcoa, officers were dispatched at approximately 5:45 p.m. and found two vehicles near Alcoa Highway and Hillside Drive. two men were injured, and one was transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries.

Traffic was diverted through Green Acres Flea Market until 7:45 p.m. The condition of the hospitalized driver is unknown at this time.

bbbtv12.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Gallaher Road Tuesday

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, on Tuesday, December 27, at 6:59pm, a pedestrian was struck and killed on Gallaher Road in the 700 block. The report stated that a 2006 Chevy Cobalt was traveling south on Highway 58 when a pedestrian walked into the roadway and was struck and killed. The pedestrian was identified as 78-year-old Gloria Simmons. The report stated that the 19-year-old driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. No charges are expected to be filed.
OAK RIDGE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Christmas morning wreck pins one person, injures two

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Two people were injured in a wreck involving a pick up truck and a car on Christmas morning just after 9:30. The mishap occurred on the General Carl W. Stiner Highway (State Route 63) east of La Follette. Of the two patients, one was pinned...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
wvlt.tv

Judge revokes bond for Halls Rural King shooting suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a Rural King employee the week of Christmas, had his bond hearing on Wednesday. A judge set Larry Ray McBee’s bond at $2 million for a second degree murder charge for the Dec. 21, shooting of 23-year-old Tristan Smith. The judge later revoked the bond based on new charges, according to officials with the Knox Co. District Attorney’s Office.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Middlesboro Police need your help to find stolen truck

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Bell County are asking for your help to find a stolen pickup truck. Middlesboro Police posted a picture of the truck, a 1982 Ford, on their Facebook page on Tuesday. Officers say the vehicle was stolen from Westend Homes at around 3 a.m. If...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
