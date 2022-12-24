Tow hurt in crash on Alcoa Highway

The Alcoa Police and Fire Departments responded to a crash with serious injuries on Alcoa Highway Thursday night, Dec. 22. According to a release from the City of Alcoa, officers were dispatched at approximately 5:45 p.m. and found two vehicles near Alcoa Highway and Hillside Drive. two men were injured, and one was transported by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries.

Traffic was diverted through Green Acres Flea Market until 7:45 p.m. The condition of the hospitalized driver is unknown at this time.