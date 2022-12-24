ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Hole-in-one nets golfer $10,000 prize at charity event

By By Melanie Tucker
The Daily Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bJsZ_0jtFfmWp00

Santa Claus arrived early for a lucky golfer in Blount County on Wednesday.

Perry Roberts, vice president, Midland branch officer for CBBC, was presented with a check for $10,000 after he made a hole-in-one at the Tom Hatcher Charity Golf Tournament back in September. Roberts’ teammates that day included John Harris, executive vice president at CBBC, Mike Baker and Travis Martin.

It was Brett Stuart who witnessed the amazing feat on the course that day.

“I think he was as excited as Perry was,” Hatcher said.

This was Roberts’ first ever hole-in-one. He said he started playing golf years ago as a teenager. He has played in this tournament previously and has also volunteered with the annual event.

“I have been in tournaments before where there was a competition like this,” Roberts said. “You joke about it more than anything, saying ‘I am going to hit one,’ but you never dream it’s going to happen.”

When asked what he planned to do with the winnings, Roberts said he hasn’t decided. His teammates suggested a trip to the Caribbean for all of them.

He didn’t even realize he had made the hole-in-one until Stuart started jumping up and down on the course. The whole golf course then erupted in praise. Roberts said he doesn’t even consider himself to be a good golfer, but when it counted, he delivered.

The hole sponsor was Eric Dennis of Straight Fork Forest Products.

There were 84 teams that day representing 336 players. Hatcher said this was a fantastic year. “It was the best we’ve ever had,” he said. “It’s the giving nature of the people of Blount County.”

Now in its ninth year, the tournament has grown from raising $22,000 that inaugural year to a little over $130,000 this year. The proceeds go to support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Blount County and Alzheimer’s Tennessee. There are other local charities that benefit as well.

“In nine years we have raised $923,000,” Hatcher said. “We have given back $758,000.The rest was expenses for the tournament.”

This is only the second hole-in-one made in the nine years of the tournament, Hatcher said. The other one occurred in the second year on a hole with a secondary sponsor. That winner got new golf clubs and a golfing trip.

Making a hole-in-one is a rare accomplishment, said the golfers in the room.

Hatcher said it was his wife and Dave Bennet who worked with him to get this event off the ground almost 10 years ago. Bennett is president of Tom Hatcher Charity. Tamara Walker serves as secretary/treasurer.

The locale has always been Lambert Acres Golf Course in Blount County were Chad Berrong is the general manager.

Others like Robert and Kelly Simerly and CBBC Vice-president Kathy Johnson work on the committee to make the tournament fun and successful.

Years ago, Hatcher held a golf tournament to raise money for his re-election campaign as circuit court clerk. After his dad was diagnosed with dementia, Hatcher said he decided to do something different and Tom Hatcher Charity was born.

Alzheimer’s Tennessee came to mind immediately, and Bennet suggested the Boys and Girls Clubs. “That is right down my alley because that is right where my son grew up and I was on the board back in the day,” Hatcher said.

Next year, the golf tournament will celebrate its 10th year. Hatcher said big things are planned.

