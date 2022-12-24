KCSO arrests suspect in deadly Rural King shooting

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday, Dec. 23 that it had arrested the suspect of a deadly shooting that occurred Thursday. Larry McBee Jr., 18, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 22-year-old Rural King employee.

Deputies responded Thursday morning to the scene of a shooting behind Rural King, 7340 Norris Freeway, Knoxville. McBee is alleged to have been shoplifting ammunition and fired at least one shot when confronted by an employee. Law enforcement issued warnings to the public online and asked anyone with information about the suspect to come forward as they searched.

KCSO said McBee was arrested at a residence on McDonald Road in Knoxville at 3:38 a.m. Friday. He has been transported to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

“I’m thankful we have the suspect in custody,” Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler said in a statement. “I want to thank the men and women of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work thus far. It’s been a long day and night, and they didn’t stop.”

Spangler also thanked other agencies who helped in the search, including the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, the Grainger County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the ATF. He also said KCSO had received numerous tips from the public.

This investigation is ongoing.