Boston charity receives new donations after rain damaged toys

By Juli McDonald
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

Boston charity receives new donations after storm damages toys 02:24

BOSTON - At Walthall Chapel on Blue Hill Ave, the church itself is quite small. But the need across the Roxbury neighborhood is substantial. And the pastor there is desperate for help, to make Christmas happen.

"These are really needy people. They're definitely going to be here looking for it. I'm like, 'what are we going to do?'" said a worried Roy Owens.

Pastor Owens told WBZ their Friday food delivery was canceled because of the weather. Every Saturday their food pantry hands out hundreds of bags of food.

"We said we'll come pick it up, whatever. They said, 'no it's closed because it's supposed to be a storm.' I'm like, I can't believe this is happening," Owens explained.

After WBZ contacted the warehouse, they agreed to open Saturday just to allow Pastor Owens to pick up the food himself. The neighbors won't go hungry, but there was still panic over presents for the kids.

And then the pastor's prayers were answered... in the form of gifts galore, from generous WBZ viewers.

"We saw the story; I run a nonprofit in Salem called Timmy's Angels . We had toys and coats and hats and mittens. We saw this and said we have to go to Roxbury. We have to drop this stuff off," said Staci Sverker.

Staci's work honors her brother Timmy in heaven. He passed away when he was 11.

"He was such a character. He loved surprises and stuff like this. It would have been perfect. He would have loved this I'm going to cry," said the sister, proudly.

Strangers from Salem, creating Christmas joy in Roxbury.

"Thank you for a miracle. I thank God for miracle workers!" said Pastor Owens.

If you would like to help, you can call Pastor Owens:

617-516-6163

Walthall Chapel 234 Blue Hill Ave in Roxbury

