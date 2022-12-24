Murphy Scores 23, Pelicans Beat Thunder In OT Without Zion

Trey Murphy III scored 23 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame the absence of leading scorer Zion Williamson and a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-125 in overtime on Friday night.

Murphy and CJ McCollum each hit a 3-pointer in the first two minutes of overtime to stake the Pelicans to a four-point lead, and Oklahoma City never recovered.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 44 points to go with 10 rebounds and six assists to lead Oklahoma City, which had a three-game winning streak end.

The Thunder had a chance while trailing 128-125 when McCollum turned the ball over on an inbounds play with 8.7 seconds left, but they missed a pair of 2-point shots.

New Orleans’ Jaxson Hayes, who scored 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting, missed two free throws with 2.7 seconds left. On the second, the rebound caromed toward midcourt, where Gilgeous-Alexander corralled it. His 40-foot 3-point attempt banged off the rim as time expired.

Naji Marshall and McCollum each scored 17 points for the Pelicans, who have followed a four-game skid with wins on back-to-back nights. Williamson also sat out Thursday’s win over San Antonio due to health and safety protocols.

During the third quarter, Oklahoma City steadily cut what had been a 21-point second-quarter deficit and the Thunder tied the game at 80-80 on a 3-pointer by Tre Mann with 11:38 left in the game. That was part of a 12-3 run to open the fourth quarter, which put the Thunder ahead 89-83.

Oklahoma City led 105-96 after two free throws by Gilgeous-Alexander with 4:53 left, but didn’t have a field goal during the final 2:57 of regulation, allowing New Orleans to rally. Herbert Jones’ basket with 25.4 seconds left tied the game at 112-all. Mann missed on a driving layup attempt in the final seconds.

After going 2 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half, the Thunder finished 13 of 35 from behind the arc. New Orleans finished 13 of 37 from 3-point range.

New Orleans went 8 of 21 from 3-point range in the first half and led by as many as 21 points after trailing by six early. The Pelicans were up 64-46 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: In addition to Williamson’s absence, New Orleans also was without usual starter Larry Nance Jr., who missed a second straight game due to right Achilles soreness. ... McCollum, a game-time decision to play due to right calf soreness, started and played 36 minutes. ... Jones added 15 points.

Thunder: Gilgeous-Alexander, who entered the game leading the NBA in free-throw shooting at 93%, missed both ends of a two-shot opportunity in the second quarter. ... Josh Giddey had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while Aleksej Pokusevski added 17 points. ... The Thunder recalled Mann and Jaylin Williams from the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League.

Pelicans: Host Indiana on Monday.

Thunder: Host San Antonio on Tuesday.